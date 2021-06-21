Travis Scott’s ‘Utopia’: Everything We Know So Far About His Next Album

After taking fans to ‘Astroworld’ with his last album, Travis Scott has his sights set on a new destination: Utopia. Here’s what we know about La Flame’s new album.

It’s been a while since the world was gifted a new Travis Scott album. Travis’s Astroworld, the project which cemented his place as one of his generation’s brightest stars, arrived in August 2018 — almost three years ago. While he has released new music since then (2019’s JackBoys, a collab album with rappers Sheck Wes, Don Toliver, Luxury Tax, and Chase B, and some random singles), fans are eagerly awaiting a new project from La Flame. Thankfully, it doesn’t seem like they will have to wait much longer.

“GOING TO COOK UP AND BUILD THESE WALLS FOR UTOPIA,” Travis tweeted in October 2020, after “Franchise,” his record with Young Thug and M.I.A., hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. “SEE YOU GUYS SOON.” The same day he tweeted that, Travis changed his Instagram bio from “Astroworld” to “Utopia,” hinting that 2021 will see the long-awaited follow-up.

Astroworld — which followed 2016’s Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight and 2015’s Rodeo — arrived to critical acclaim and commercial success. As of the summer of 2021, Astroworld has been certified triple-platinum by the RIAA. It spawned a Hot 100 no. 1 in “Sicko Mode” and contains the singles “Stargazing,” “Butterfly effect,” “Yosemite,” and “Wake Up” (featuring The Weeknd.) Astroworld marked “the first time that his music has actually matched the aspirations of his art-crunk bluster, rock-star stage dives, and aisle-crossing fashions,” according to Rolling Stone’s review. Consequence praised the “immensely talented Houston native” for creating an album full of “infectious” flows, though it did ding it over how some lyrics bordered on rap clichés (“The music might take your breath away, if the worst of the lyrics don’t make you roll your eyes”). Despite these faults, man publications – Rolling Stone, Billboard, NME, Complex, The Guardian, etc. – put Astroworld on their lists of Best Albums of 2018.

So, what does Utopia have in store for us? Here’s what we know so far.

When Will Travis Scott’s New Album Be Released?

As of June 2021, Travis Scott has yet to announce a release date for Utopia.

“It’s coming. Coming soon. You can bet that,” Travis said when talking with Robert Rodriguez for i-D magazine in February 2021. During the chat, Robert brought up the chances of Travis bringing back his Astroworld festival, now that concerts and live music events have resumed. “Hopefully, we can bring it back at the end of this year,” said Scott. “Around November.” Since that chat, Travis has announced that Astroworld will take place from Nov. 5-6 in Houston, Texas. One might presume that there was a time to debut new music, or perhaps drop a new album, that would be the time.

What Will Travis Scott’s New Album Be Called?

Right now, everyone is running with the idea that Travis’s next album is going to be called Utopia.

In August 2020, Travis tweeted an image of a hand-written note commemorating the two-year anniversary of Astroworld. “Happy Astroversary. A 2-year ride that’s still one of my favorites! Album means so much to me!! To everyone that bumps and rages to that soundtrack, I love you. Let’s keep the ride going. See you in Utopia.”

GOING TO GO COOK UP AND BUILD THESE WALLS FOR UTOPIA. SEE YOU GUYS SOON. — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) October 5, 2020

When asked if that is the name of his next project, Chase B shot that down. “Oh nah, it’s not. I think that’s just him being Trav. Just feeling good, in the moment,” he said, per HotNewHipHop. However, a few months later, Travis tweeted that he would “build these walls” for Utopia. The IG bio change seemed to confirm the name of the new album.

What Is Travis Scott’s New Album Going To Sound Like?

When Utopia drops, expect more experimentation. Astroworld was noted for its use of psychedelic music, trap, and rock to create a vivid hip-hop experience. Instead of releasing Astroworld P.2, Travis will push his music forward into uncharted territory.

“I never tell people this, and I’m probably going to keep it a secret still, but I’m working with some new people, and I’m just trying to expand the sound,” Travis said in that i-D interview. “I’ve been making beats again, rapping on my own beats, just putting everything together and trying to grow it, really. That’s been one of the most fun things about working on this album. I’m evolving, collaborating with new people, delivering a whole new sound, a whole new range.”

“It’s never about repeating myself,” he said later in the interview. “I’m just trying to make the next saga… each album is like a saga.

Who Will Feature On Travis Scott’s New Album?

Astroworld, like the famed theme park of Travis’ childhood, was full of guests who came to play. Frank Ocean (“Carousel”), Drake (“Sicko Mode”), Swae Lee (“Sicko Mode”/”R.I.P. Screw”), Juice Wrld (“No Bystanders”), Tame Impala (“Skeletons”), Pharrell (“Skeletons”), Gunna (“Yosemite”), Quavo and Takeoff (“Who? What!”) were just some of the stars featured on the album.

Since Astroworld, Travis has worked with a lot of people: SZA (“Power Is Power”), Ed Sheeran (“Antisocial”), Rosalía (“TKN”), Future (“First Off”), Schoolboy Q (“Chopstix”). He also debuted The Scotts, his project with Kid Cudi. Travis also lent his vocals to “Wash Us in The Blood,” a track from Kanye West’s (as of June 2021) still unreleased Donda album. There are chances that some of these voices might wind up on his new album. He might even decide to work with some of the new young stars of hip-hop – 42 Dugg, Morray, Ian Dior, or Polo G.

What Songs Are Going To Be On Travis Scott’s New Album?

Travis found his way to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 in October 2019 with “Highest in the Room,” his second US no. 1 single (after “Sicko Mode.”). It was his first solo single since Astroworld, and presumably, it will find its way onto Utopia. There is some expectation that “Franchise,” his chart-topping collab with Young Thug and M.I.A., will also be among the tracks collected on Utopia.

As of June 2021, Travis has yet to release tracklisting for his new project. “Hurry up with that new album! The world needs it,” said Rodriguez. You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone to disagree.