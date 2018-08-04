Travis Scott’s Gold Head In ‘Astroworld’ Album Cover Compared To Squidward’s Home In ‘SpongeBob’

Travis Scott’s huge golden head featured in ‘Astroworld’s cover looks hilariously similar to Squidward’s house in ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’. See the meme here!

Oh… who lives in a pineapple under the sea? Tra. Vis. Scott. Pants? While the internet has been exploding with praise for Travis Scott‘s newly released Astroworld album, his album cover artwork has not only drawn ire for allegedly removing a transgender model (the model has since claimed she was removed because she was upstaging everyone), it’s also being dragged for one tiny architectural detail. One eagle-eyed fan was quick to point how eerily similar Astroworld’s golden entrance shaped like Travis’ head resembles Squidward’s Easter Island head-themed home in SpongeBob SquarePants. Maybe Travis’ next album can use Squidward’s clarinet skills? Check out the hilarious meme!

We reported earlier how Travis may have admitted in his new track “Stargazing” that he had seen a sidepiece for a week while Kylie Jenner was either pregnant or after she gave birth. In the song, Travis raps, “Bounce that shit forever, she on both knees / She was talkin’ ’bout forever got a whole week / But she know my baby momma is a trophy / She be throwing up them B’s feel like we both bleed / She keep my dick jumpin up, feel like I’m Moby / I’m way too gold for this beef, feel like I’m Kobe”.

However, even if this were theory proved to be true, it seems that Travis and Kylie are better than ever now. Kylie gave Travis a huge hug at his Starworld listening party in Chicago on Aug. 2. While onlookers recorded the tender moment, Travis could be seen rocking Kylie back and forth. In another video taken by a fan, the two of them were even spotted kissing! It’s clear that these two are still very much couple goals.

We’ll keep you posted with all of the reactions to Astroworld! In the meantime, check out pictures of Kylie and Travis in our gallery above!