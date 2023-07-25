A$AP Rocky Seemingly Disses Travis Scott For Past Romance With Rihanna: ‘I Stole’ Your Girl

A$AP Rocky, 34, seemingly called out Travis Scott, 32, for the latter rapper’s past romance with Rihanna, 35, in a new song. A$AP took the stage at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami on July 23 and sang an unreleased track with lyrics that fans think were shady towards Travis. “First you stole my flow, so I stole your b**** / Then you stole my style, I need at least like 10 percent /All due disrespect, I hope you take offense,” A$AP rapped during his performance.

“First you stole my flow so I stole your bitch, then you stole my style I need my 10% all the disrespect I hope you take a offense” -ASAP Rocky 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/L1hKWaZEAH — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) July 24, 2023

Fans took to Twitter to share their theories that A$AP was dissing Travis with those lyrics. “Travis Scott Vs Asap Rocky is pay per view worthy,” one fan tweeted. Another said, “Cooked Travis.” A third fan shared a video of a stampede of people rushing down an escalator, with the caption, “Travis Scott fans running to the comments.” Travis hasn’t responded to A$AP’s apparent diss yet. Maybe he’ll do so in a new song? We can only hope.

Before Rihanna found love with A$AP, she had a brief fling with Travis back in 2015. The former couple were first spotted together at New York Fashion Week and it was quickly reported that the pair were “officially” together. Rihanna and Travis even collaborated on the 2015 rap track “B**** Better Have My Money.” Nevertheless, the relationship was short lived, but Travis did go on to serve as the opening act on Ri’s 2016 Anti World Tour.

After their breakup, Travis went on to date Kylie Jenner starting in 2017. They welcomed two children together, daughter Stormi Webster, 5, and Aire Webster, 1, during their years-long, on-and-off relationship. Their latest split happened in late 2022. A$AP, meanwhile, has been dating Rihanna since 2020, after they were friends for years. Rihanna gave birth to the couple’s first child together in May 2022 and she announced her second pregnancy during her 2023 Super Bowl Halftime performance.

A$AP and Rihanna have been laying low this summer while they await the birth of their second child. One of the last times they were seen in public together was at A$AP’s concert at Spotify Beach at Cannes Lions event on June 21. A$AP called the pregnant superstar his “wife” during his performance, which led to fans thinking that the couple may have gotten secretly married. Rihanna was there at the concert cheering her man on from the audience, while showing off her gorgeous baby bump.