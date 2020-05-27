Travis Scott Dated Rihanna In Secret Before Getting Serious With Kylie Jenner, New Podcast Reveals

Before Travis Scott got together with Kylie Jenner and they had a daughter, he secretly dated Rihanna for several months — and they did everything possible to keep the romance under wraps!

Back in 2015, Travis Scott and Rihanna had a secret relationship, according to former Complex editor, Lawrence Schlossman. Lawrence and his Throwing Fits co-host, James Harris, discussed the secret romance during a recent episode of their show, which featured fellow journalist, Jonah Weiner as a guest. As the trio talked about celebrities who have hated things that have been written about them, Lawrence shared the experience he had with Travis in 2015. It all stemmed from Lawrence “breaking the news” about Travis and Rihanna’s relationship, “which they told [him] not to do,” he said.

Lawrence claimed that Complex editor Joe LaPuma told him that his decision to “expose” Travis and Rihanna “hurt Complex’s relationship with Travis” at the time. “This was in 2015/2016, I wrote this,” Lawrence revealed. “But apparently, for the next couple of years, he would complain about that.” In the 2015/2016 Complex story, Lawrence noted that Travis cut one part of their interview short because he was “holed up” with Rihanna. Later, when Lawrence asked about the relationship, Travis would not put a label on it. “[Don’t] do [me] like that, man,” was all Travis said at the time.

Now, during the Throwing Fits podcast, Lawrence added, “It’s not because he’s like, ‘Don’t tell anyone I’m smashing Rihanna.’ It’s because Rihanna’s like, ‘Don’t tell anyone I’m smashing Travis Scott, please.’ It’s obviously embarrassing as f***.” Whoa!

Rihanna and Travis collaborated on the track “B***h Better Have My Money” in 2015, and that fall, it was rumored that they were an item. It’s unclear when things fizzled out, by by April 2017, Travis started dating Kylie Jenner. Shortly after they met, they conceived their daughter, Stormi Webster, who was born in Feb. 2018. Travis and Kylie broke up in Sept. 2019, but have remained friendly and continue to co-parent their two-year-old daughter amicably.