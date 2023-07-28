Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s Daughter, Stormi, 5, Makes Musical Debut In Cameo On Dad’s New Album ‘Utopia’

The rapper's daughter had a surprise appearance on his new song 'Thank God' as he rapped about how his little girl is living it up.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
July 28, 2023 2:34PM EDT
kylie jenner, travis scott, stormi webster
View gallery
Kylie Jenner takes baby stormy out and about in NYC Pictured: Ref: SPL5085942 040519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Pap Nation / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
New York, NY - Kylie Jenner looks amazing as she exits the Ritz-Carlton Hotel with her daughter Stormi to attend Jean Paul Gaultier x The Webster Celebrate the Launch of “Flower Collection” this evening in New York City. Pictured: Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 2 MAY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York City, NY - Stormi Webster leaves the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in New York City with her mother Kylie Jenner. Pictured: Stormi Webster BACKGRID USA 2 MAY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Stormi Webster just got her first feature appearance on her dad Travis Scott’s new album Utopia, which dropped on Friday, July 28. During the song “Thank God,” Stormi, 5, could be heard agreeing with her dad, 32, in a brief musical cameo. It’s an adorable father-daughter moment that comes very early in the album, showing how excited Travis was to include Kylie Jenner25, and his daughter.

Towards the end of the song (which is the second track on the album), Travis rapped the line, “Storm’s a minor, but you know she livin’ major,” seemingly making reference to the wonderful, lavish lifestyle that both the rapper and Kylie can provide for her. After he drops the line, Stormi could be heard sweetly saying, “That’s right, Daddy.” Stormi’s brief cameo was confirmed via Genius

Stormi has lip-synced along to some of her dad’s songs in social media videos before, making the appearance on the album all the more special. She is the elder of two kids that Travis and Kylie share. The pair also have a son Aire17 months, who was born in February 2022. The Astroworld rapper and Kylie Cosmetics founder had an on-off relationship from 2017 until they split up in early 2023.

Stormi is seen with Travis and Kylie at a 2019 event. (Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

Stormi wasn’t the only person who had a surprise cameo on the new album. The album also featured appearances by other huge rappers, like Drake, Playboi Carti, and 21 Savage. Aside from rappers, Utopia also includes features from indie folk giants Bon Iver and electronic musician James Blake. 

The album also seemingly featured a dig at his ex Kylie’s reported new boo Timothee Chalamet“Chocolate AP [Audemars Piguet] and chocolate the Vs / got the Willy Wonka factory / Burn an athlete like it’s calories, find another flame hot as me,” he raps on “Meltdown.”

While Travis may have taken a shot at the Dune star, he also showed that he’d stand by former collaborator Kanye West through his many recent controversies. “Crazy how they love to talk s**t and got no Trident / I’m loyal, b***h, I got Ye over [President Joe] Biden,” he raps on the tune “Skitzo.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad