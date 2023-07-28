Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s Daughter, Stormi, 5, Makes Musical Debut In Cameo On Dad’s New Album ‘Utopia’

Stormi Webster just got her first feature appearance on her dad Travis Scott’s new album Utopia, which dropped on Friday, July 28. During the song “Thank God,” Stormi, 5, could be heard agreeing with her dad, 32, in a brief musical cameo. It’s an adorable father-daughter moment that comes very early in the album, showing how excited Travis was to include Kylie Jenner, 25, and his daughter.

Towards the end of the song (which is the second track on the album), Travis rapped the line, “Storm’s a minor, but you know she livin’ major,” seemingly making reference to the wonderful, lavish lifestyle that both the rapper and Kylie can provide for her. After he drops the line, Stormi could be heard sweetly saying, “That’s right, Daddy.” Stormi’s brief cameo was confirmed via Genius.

Stormi has lip-synced along to some of her dad’s songs in social media videos before, making the appearance on the album all the more special. She is the elder of two kids that Travis and Kylie share. The pair also have a son Aire, 17 months, who was born in February 2022. The Astroworld rapper and Kylie Cosmetics founder had an on-off relationship from 2017 until they split up in early 2023.

Stormi wasn’t the only person who had a surprise cameo on the new album. The album also featured appearances by other huge rappers, like Drake, Playboi Carti, and 21 Savage. Aside from rappers, Utopia also includes features from indie folk giants Bon Iver and electronic musician James Blake.

The album also seemingly featured a dig at his ex Kylie’s reported new boo Timothee Chalamet. “Chocolate AP [Audemars Piguet] and chocolate the Vs / got the Willy Wonka factory / Burn an athlete like it’s calories, find another flame hot as me,” he raps on “Meltdown.”

While Travis may have taken a shot at the Dune star, he also showed that he’d stand by former collaborator Kanye West through his many recent controversies. “Crazy how they love to talk s**t and got no Trident / I’m loyal, b***h, I got Ye over [President Joe] Biden,” he raps on the tune “Skitzo.”