Kim Kardashian Admits She Hides Her True Feelings About Kanye West In Front of Their Kids

Though Kim Kardashian is no longer married to Kanye “Ye” West, she’s still connected to the controversial rapper/designer due to their four kids – North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West. And Kim, 42, is aware that whenever Ye, 46, pulls off another scandalous stunt, there are four sets of ears listening. “If there’s something concerning my kids’ dad and I’m upset, I try not to show as much emotion,” Kim said to Vogue Italia in a translated interview. “I have to be ready to explain why I’m upset, and it might not be appropriate for them to know. There’s nothing worse than ‘You’ll understand when you’re older.’ I don’t want to be that person.”

“But if I’m upset about other things that they can understand, I absolutely will show emotion and cry,” she clarified. “On Christmas morning, I cried when my mom gave me a doll house. My kids didn’t understand why, and I explained I had that at my dad’s house as a little girl.”

The discussion was about Kim showing emotion, and she credited her late father, Robert Kardashian, as her role model for keeping her feelings in check. “I saw how he would work on a specific case, and I would observe him. I learned grace from my dad and how to be really calm and collected, and I think I definitely am that way a lot as well. Even when he got mad at us, it was a process, a conversation. He would say: ‘Hey, come over here, we need to talk about this.’ When my mom [Kris Jenner] would get mad, it would be quite funny because she couldn’t get our names straight. She would scream at me and be like: ‘Kourtney, Kylie, really, whatever your name is, get over here!’

Since finalizing the divorce in November 2022, Ye has married 28-year-old Australian architect Bianca Censori. Since then, Kim and Ye have reunited for family events. In June, North West spent a night in Los Angeles with her father and her new stepmom.

During the season 3 premiere of The Kardashians, Kim reflected on co-parenting with Ye. Like how she wasn’t ready to speak about every time he upset her, she said she didn’t “feel the need to…talk about it and protect it for my kids. I always will feel that way. But God, if people knew. I just would never do that to my kids. But it’s really crazy.”

“I used to run around and call everyone behind his back and be like, ‘It’s going to be okay, don’t worry, just give him another chance.’ I don’t have that energy [anymore],” she said. “It’s the hardest feeling to watch someone you really loved, and you have a family with just be so different than who you knew.”