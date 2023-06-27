Kanye West’s Former Business Partner Accuses Him Of Fresh Antisemitic Remarks In New BBC Doc

Kanye “Ye” West apparently has more in his arsenal of hateful antisemitic remarks. In The Trouble With KanYe, a new BBC documentary set to air June 27, Ye’s former business partner Alex Klein detailed shocking never before revealed alleged comments. “Kanye was very angry you know, he was saying ‘I feel like I wanna smack you’ and ‘you’re exactly like the other Jews’ – almost relishing and reveling in how offensive he could be, using these phrases hoping to hurt me,” Klein revealed in the doc, according to Deadline.

“I asked him and I said ‘Do you really think Jews are working together to hold you back?’ and he said ‘Yes, yes I do but it’s not even a statement that I need to take back because look at all the energy around me right now. Without that statement, I wouldn’t become president.” Alex claimed the rant came over his decision to cut ties with Kanye, due to his previous anti-Jewish statements and social media rants. HollywoodLife reached out to Kanye’s team but did not receive an immediate response.

View Related Gallery Kanye West’s Biggest Feuds: From Taylor Swift To Pete Davidson To Being Dropped By Adidas, Madam Tussauds & More Singer Kanye West takes the microphone from singer Taylor Swift as she accepts the "Best Female Video" award during the MTV Video Music Awards in New York. Swift may have ended her feud with Katy Perry but the one with Kanye West seems simply not to want to die. New leaked video clip of the entire four-year-old phone call between the rapper and pop superstar about his controversial song "Famous" have been posted online and further complicate the picture of what happened Kanye West Taylor Swift, New York, United States - 13 Sep 2009 Bangkok, Thailand - April 8, 2019 : External shop facade of a Sketchers shoe outlet at MBK Center; Shutterstock ID 1393581929; purchase_order: Photo; job: Farrah

The alleged comments come as no surprise — Ye has had a rocky year filled with volatility and controversy. Amid his divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian, he publicly attacked her former boyfriend Pete Davidson via threatening social media posts and in a violent music video. He also publicly attacked Kim and her famous family members via social media for various reasons, including Kim’s apparent decision not to send their four children to his Donda Academy.

After he doubled down by saying he didn’t regret antisemitic tweets shared in October of 2022, he was dropped by Adidas, followed by Foot Locker, Balenciaga, and CAA cutting ties, and GAP ending their partnership with him. A slew of celebrities clapped back at the hate, as well. Finally, he stoked anger with his incendiary “White Lives Matter” shirts during Paris Fashion Week in October.

In March of 2023, he made a shocking return to Instagram with bizarre comments about Jonah Hill. “Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump street made me like Jewish people again,” Kanye captioned a promotional pic from the movie in the since deleted post. “No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people.”