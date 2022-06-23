Elon Musk’s Child Legally Drops Star’s Last Name & Changes Gender To Female: Court Docs

Elon Musk’s child officially changed her name after a court ruled to allow her to drop the SpaceX founder’s last name on Wednesday, June 22. The 18-year-old, who Elon shared with his ex-wife Justine Wilson, had her petition to change her name and gender identity granted with no objection as shown in court documents, obtained by HollywoodLife. “The Petitioner’s name is changed from Xavier Alexander Musk to Vivian Jenna Wilson. The gender of the Petitioner is changed from male to female,” the filing says.

Vivian and her twin brother Griffin turned 18 in April, and the billionaire’s child filed paperwork to have the change the day after her birthday. She explained that the reason for the change was “Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

Vivian and Griffin are Elon’s oldest children. The twins were conceived with the help of IVF with Elon’s first wife Justine. Before the twins were born, Elon and Justine had a son Nevada Alexander, who sadly died after just 10 weeks. The pair later had a set of triplets: Kai, Saxon and Damian. The billionaire became a father again over a decade later, when his then-girlfriend Grimes had their son X Æ A-Xii. Elon and Grimes also welcomed a daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk in secret. Elon and Grimes had split up by the time that their daughter was made public.

Both parents appeared to show support for their daughter shortly before the news came out. Elon tweeted out a Father’s Day message on Sunday, June 19. “I love all my kids so much,” he wrote. Justine shared an apparent exchange with one of the twins, where she said that her child said that they were “proud” of seeming “normal,” despite having a “weird childhood.” Justine tweeted that she’d said, “I’m very proud of you.”