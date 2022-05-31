Elon Musk & Natasha Bassett Are In ‘Monogamous’ Relationship Amid St. Tropez Getaway

Natasha Bassett, 29, has clearly been keeping up with the Musks! Less than one week after HollywodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported that Natasha took her billionaire boyfriend Elon Musk‘s supermodel mom Maye Musk, 74, as her date to Cannes to support her for her upcoming lead role in Baz Luhrmann’s highly-anticipated biopic, Elvis, Natasha and Elon were photographed looking happy and relaxed on a romantic getaway to St. Tropez!

On Wednesday, May 25 — just three months after HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY revealed the identity of Natasha when she was photographed deplaning from Elon’s private jet in Los Angeles in mid-February — Elon’s mother tagged Natasha at the Elvis premiere in Cannes. Although they did not walk the carpet together, Natasha decided to take her could-be future mother-in-law after learning what a huge fan of the “Love Me Tender” singer she was. Needless to say, Natasha couldn’t celebrate the huge achievement with just one Musk!

“Natasha went from Cannes to St. Tropez to celebrate the successful premiere of Elvis with Elon,” the pal told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They are in a committed relationship and have been for months. Natasha wouldn’t allow anything but a monogamous relationship and Elon knows this.” In fact, Natasha just posted a photo on her Instagram from St. Tropez. In the caption, she wrote, “I’m chained.”

As our spot-on source previously said, Natasha has the seal of approval from the most important person in Elon’s life — his mother, Maye! “Maye not only approved of Natasha for her son, but she thinks she is the one for him,” the source just added. “Natasha is grounded and she is successful in her own right. She is not into him for his money or prestige because she has everything that she needs. Her needs are met and there is nothing that she wants that she doesn’t have and has gotten on her own.”

So, why did they wait nearly four months to go public with their romance? It could, perhaps, be due to the fact that, in March, Elon’s ex Grimes, 34, revealed that she had a baby daughter via surrogate with Elon, who they named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk. As we also EXCLUSIVELY reported at the time, Natasha was well aware of the baby and of the fact that he was no longer with Grimes. “Elon and Natasha know that the cat was out of the bag,” the source told HollywoodLife. “Although they will continue to be low-key, they will not try to hide the fact that they are together.”

HollywoodLife reached out to reps for Natasha and Elon, but we have not heard back.