Elon Musk’s Daughter Files To Change Her Last Name: ‘I No Longer’ Wish To Be ‘Related’ To Him

After turning 18 in April, one of Elon Musk’s children wants to ditch the famous last name. Xavier Alexander Musk, born male, filed papers in superior court of California, Los Angeles, on April 18 — one day after their birthday on April 17 — to change their name to Vivian Jenna Wilson. The change reflects their new gender identity as a female, and Wilson is her mother Justine’s last name. The documents, obtained by HollywoodLife, state the reason for the requested formal change as, “Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

Future proceedings on the case are scheduled for June 24 at the Santa Monica, Los Angeles courthouse. On June 18, Elon took to Twitter to post a simple message, seemingly in response to the news. “I love all my kids so much,” the SpaceX founder tweeted. Elon notably tweeted on July 24 of 2020, “Pronouns suck.” He took to the platform again on December 16 of that year to tweet, “I absolutely support trans, but these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare.”

Vivian and her twin, Griffin Musk, are the eldest of the Tesla magnate’s seven living children — his first child, a son named Nevada Alexander, died of sudden infant death syndrome at just 10 weeks old in 2002. Nevada, Griffin, and Vivian’s mom is Canadian fantasy author Justine Wilson, Elon’s wife of eight years. The couple were married in 2000 and split in 2008. Justine also gave birth to triplet sons Kai, Saxon, and Damian in 2006; like the twins, Elon and Justin’s triplets were conceived via IVF.

After two marriages and divorces from actress Tallulah Riley, ending for good in 2016, Elon had baby X Æ A-Xii (X AE A-XII) on May 4, 2020. His elaborately named young son, who goes by “X,” was born to Elon and singer Grimes. Finally, Elon and Grimes had daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk (who goes by “Y”) via surrogate in December 2021. Elon is currently dating actress Natasha Bassett.