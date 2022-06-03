Elon Musk’s Mom Maye Is Pushing For An Engagement To ‘Perfect’ Girlfriend Natasha Bassett

Perhaps the third time’s a charm for billionaire, Elon Musk, 50! On Sunday, May 29, the Tesla CEO — who has been married and divorced twice — was photographed on a romantic getaway in St. Tropez with his Australian actress girlfriend, Natasha Bassett, 29. Apparently, it was a Musk-filled week for Natasha, as the billionaire and his lady love were seen having lunch together just days after Natasha was in Cannes with Elon’s mom, Maye Musk, 74. As HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, Natasha invited Maye as her guest to the premiere of Baz Luhrmann‘s upcoming biopic, Elvis, in which Natasha has a starring role.

Natasha seems to have won the approval of Elon’s toughest critic, as a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Maye “is hinting and pushing for an engagement for her son and Natasha” and thinks that she is the “perfect” woman for him! “His mom adores Natasha, and they get along marvelously, which is super important. She has also met both his siblings and they all think that Natasha is amazing,” the source added.

Although Natasha is currently focused on her acting career with her breakout role as Elvis Presley‘s first girlfriend in the upcoming film, the source told us that she would, one day, like to settle down. “Natasha and Elon are very serious, and they use the word love with each other. She wants to have a husband and a family one day and, although her focus at this time is not on that, but rather on her career, she has discussed this with Elon. He knows that this is what she wants ultimately, and he has not dismissed this,” the pal said.

HollywoodLife was the first outlet to reveal her identity when she stepped off his private jet with him in February. Since then, the two have been inseparable. Although they managed to have dodged being seen publicly together, that changed this past week while in St. Tropez. After photos surfaced of the two, Natasha went Instagram official and shared a photo of herself looking happier than ever on Instagram, along with a caption that read, “I’m chained.”

As fans know, Natasha and Elon started dating on the heels of his breakup with Grimes, 34. with whom he shares two children. In fact, Elon has eight children total and he has an active role in all of their lives. “Natasha really respects the relationship that Elon has with his exes, including Grimes,” the source told HollywoodLife. “She sees what a great father he is to his children and how he makes sure they are all taken care of. He puts his children before anything in his life and this is one of the things that she found so attractive about him. She knows that he would be the same way to their child if the road does lead there for them. She has never met anyone so intelligent and so generous, and yet still so humble.”