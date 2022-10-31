Elon Musk Spoke ‘Openly’ About Twitter Drama At Bella Thorne’s Halloween Bash With Hollywood Pals (Exclusive)

Elon Musk spooked guests at Bella Thorne‘s Halloween party at her Hollywood home on Sunday, Oct. 30 — just hours after tweeting (and deleting) anti-LGBTQ conspiracy theories regarding the brutal attack on Nancy Pelosi‘s husband Paul. Luckily, Elon, 51, who just bought the social media app for $44 billion four days prior to the event, did not bring any drama with him to the bash. He did, however, speak “openly” about his recent purchase, with other partygoers and HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVE details about what he said at the soiree!

“Bella Thorne held her annual Halloween bash at her home in Hollywood on Sunday night and it was an amazing night that went on extremely late. DJ CeeLo had the place jumping and Bella had a bunch of her celebrity friends there including Lana Del Ray and Elon,” a guest who attended the party told us, adding that the “energy was so good there and there was no bad blood at all with anyone.” For Elon, however, the party must have been a stark contrast with the dramatic happenings in his world before arriving at the party. As fans know, his takeover of Twtiter has been plagued with criticism, including from those who were not happy about rapper Kanye West, 45, rejoining Twitter on the same day Elon took over.

If I had a dollar for every time someone asked me if Trump is coming back on this platform, Twitter would be minting money! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2022

“Elon’s appearance had everyone talking and so many guests there were asking him questions about Twitter,” the source told us. “He was speaking about it openly and it was clear he was super proud of taking ownership of Twitter. He seemed very emotionally invested in it. No one was coming for him or trying to get into an argument. Rather, it was very mature conversations that were taking place, where Elon was listening to people’s thoughts, and you could tell he was genuinely interested. He was in a super good mood and was laughing and joking with everyone. He was also there to let loose, and party.”

On Oct. 28, which is one day after Elon became the owner of Twitter, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul, 83, was brutally attacked with a hammer inside the couple’s San Francisco home. The attacker, a right-wing extremist with ties to Q-Anon, was arrested and charged with attempted homicide and attempted kidnapping, among other serious charges. Instead of sharing his condolences, Elon tweeted a link to unfounded anti-LGBTQ allegations about the attack.

Although it has since been deleted, Elon responded to a tweet by Hillary Clinton by saying, “there is a tiny possibility there might be more to this story than meets the eye.” Needless to say, his rhetoric did not go over favorably with his celebrity friends. Several celebrities have left Twitter since Elon took ownership and there will likely be more to follow.