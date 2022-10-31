Jimmy Kimmel Calls Elon Musk A ‘Piece Of’ Crap After Elon Spread Unfounded Conspiracy Theory About Paul Pelosi

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back against Elon Musk, after the Tesla founder shared an article promoting an unsupported conspiracy regarding the suspect who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul on Sunday, October 30. Jimmy, 54, didn’t mince words in letting Elon, 51, know what he thought of him and the conspiracy on Twitter, which Elon recently closed a deal to buy.

it has been interesting, over the years, to watch you blossom from the electric car guy into a fully-formed piece of shit @elonmusk https://t.co/ECkgEiQ29k — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) October 30, 2022

Jimmy quote-tweeted Elon’s since-deleted tweet and slammed him for sharing the theory. “It has been interesting over the years to watch you blossom from the electric car guy into a fully-formed piece of s**t,” the comedian wrote. Elon replied with a crying emoji.

The theory that Elon shared made accusations that the House Speaker’s husband and his attacker David DePape knew each other and had a relationship prior to the attack. The site that Elon shared has a history of posting false news stories, per The New York Times. The San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has said that there is no evidence to support the idea that Paul and David knew each other prior to the attack. Elon responded to The Times report that he linked to a site known to spread false news in a tweet. “This is fake – I did *not* tweet out a link to The New York Times!” he wrote, seemingly as a joke.

I dont know Elon Musk and, tbh, I could care less who owns twitter. But I will say that if this is true, I hope he and his people take this very seriously because this is scary AF. So many damn unfit people saying hate speech is free speech. https://t.co/Sy0jvXIBnC — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 29, 2022

Jimmy hasn’t been the only celebrity to call out Elon since he bought Twitter. LeBron James said that he hopes that the SpaceX founder takes people spewing hate speech on the platform seriously, quoting a reporter sharing research that the use of slurs increased since Elon bought the social media site. “I dont know Elon Musk and, tbh, I could care less who owns Twitter. But I will say that if this is true, I hope he and his people take this very seriously because this is scary AF. So many damn unfit people saying hate speech is free speech,” the NBA player tweeted.

Paul Pelosi was the victim of an attack with a hammer in his and the House Speaker’s San Francisco home on Friday, October 28. The suspect was apprehended and charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elderly abuse, and burglary. Paul had to undergo skull repair surgery, following the incident. The House Speaker released a statement following the attack on Saturday. “Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop,” she wrote. “Please know that the outpouring of prayers and warm wishes from so many in the Congress is a comfort to our family and is helping Paul make progress with his recovery.”