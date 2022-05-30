Paul Pelosi: 5 Things About Nancy Pelosi’s Husband, 82, Who Was Arrested For A DUI

While Nancy Pelosi may have an extensive career in the spotlight given her status of Speaker of the House, her husband, Paul Pelosi has mostly managed to keep his life private. However, it was revealed on May 29 that he was arrested the previous night in Napa Valley for driving under the influence, sparking much controversy and bringing his name to the public.

Despite the unfortunate incident, Paul has managed to make an impressive name for himself. Here are five things to know about Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi.

He Is Highly Educated

The San Francisco native was born on April 15, 1940, currently making him 82 years old, according to TMZ. He attended the prestigious Georgetown University in Washington DC, via The Washington Post. There, he met his future wife, who was attending Trinity College at the time, according to The Baltimore Sun. Paul has been serving on the board of advisors for the Georgetown University School of Foreign Service since 2009. He also has a Masters of Business Administration from New York University, according to The Seattle Times.

He Found Success In Business

Clearly, Paul’s MBA got him far in life. Although his wife is known for her prolific political career, Paul took a different, albeit no less successful route in the world of business. He is the current owner of Financial Leasing Services, which is a venture capital company, according to The New York Times. “He understands politics, but he is not particularly political,” Nancy told The Los Angeles Times. “He’s a businessman,” she added.

He Is An Avid Football Fan

When it comes to his passions, Paul has invested in the dynamic world of sports as well. He was the owner of the football team, The Sacramento Mountain Lions, which existed from 2009 to 2012 before becoming defunct. He reportedly paid a whopping 12 million dollars for the team, who eventually sued him in 2013 after claiming he failed to pay a whopping $250,000, according to KCRA-3.

He Respects His Wife’s Career

Nancy and Paul married in 1963, and the businessman has since done all he can to support his wife’s political endeavors. During their marriage, he has kept a low profile and stayed in his lane when it comes to Nancy’s career, especially regarding his own business decisions.

“I think I have a good radar in terms of what kind of business investments would be inappropriate for me given her position,” he told The Los Angeles Times in 2009. “I’ve religiously steered away from anything that would look controversial to her position.” In a 2004 interview, he also added: “I’ve made a conscious effort to not be involved or give the appearance of being involved in her political career,” per The San Francisco Chronicle.

He Has Five Children

Nancy and Paul’s nearly sixty year marriage has resulted in a large number of offspring. They share five children together, named Alexandra, Paul Jr, Christine, Nancy Corinne, and Jacqueline. Alexandra is a critically acclaimed documentary filmmaker and journalist, who spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about her 2020 project, The American Selfie: One Nation Shoots Itself. Meanwhile, Paul Jr followed after his father’s footsteps, and is currently a business analyst and real estate broker. Christine took after her mother’s political career choices, and is serving in The California Democratic Women’s Caucus.

While little is known about Nancy Corinne or Jacqueline, it is reported that eldest Nancy married a businessman named Theodore Prowda. However, Jacqueline took the artistic route with her life, as she owns and teaches at an art studio.