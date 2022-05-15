Nancy Pelosi’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 5 Children

Democratic politician Nancy Pelosi may be most well known for her extensive career as the speaker of the United States House of Representatives since 2019. However, when it comes to her personal life, she is also a devout mother of five as well. According to the biography Madam Speaker: Nancy Pelosi and the Lessons of Power, Nancy was strict, but had a whimsical side while raising her children as a full time mother in San Fransisco. Clearly well raised, her children often spoke fondly of her. But where exactly are Nancy Pelosi’s five kids now? Keep reading to find out.

Alexandra Pelosi

Alexandra, 51, is Nancy Pelosi’s youngest daughter. An Emmy-nominated documentary filmmaker and journalist, Alexandra’s most recent work is her 2020 Showtime documentary: American Selfie: One Nation Shoots Itself. The film chronicles New York City during the beginning of the pandemic in March and April of 2020, highlighting America’s darkest moments.

“The purpose of this film was to make an artifact of how America looks in 2020 so that future generations can look back at this moment in time and say, ‘Oh, that’s where it all went down, it all fell apart,” Alexandra said in an EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW with HollywoodLife. Another strong angle of the documentary is highlighting the negative effects that social media has on society’s mental health, especially when it comes to the constant spreading misinformation.

Another notable work of hers includes Journey’s with George, a six time Emmy-nominated film she made while following George W. Bush‘s 2000 presidential campaign while she worked with NBC. Although Alexandra is liberal leaning herself, she likes to keep an open mind. “How boring of a world is it to live in a place where everybody agrees with each other?” she said.

Paul Pelosi Jr.

Paul Pelosi Jr, 53, Nancy’s only son, is a business analyst and real estate broker, according to the U.S Sun. He has been tied to various fraud and bribery schemes, according to the Daily Mail. Via the report, Paul was hired by several businesses that have allegedly been investigated by the Security and Exchange Commission.

For example, in 2007, he was appointed as Senior Vice President of InfoUSA, which investigated the founder for allegedly flying Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton on private jets. However, the charges were dropped, according to the New York Post.

Paul was also the co-founder of an environmentally friendly company called Natural Blue Resources Inc, which was later charged with fraud. The company was allegedly being run by a man named Joseph Corazzi, who was not legally allowed to be an officer of a public company, according to Forbes. This is because Corazzi allegedly overstated his assets in a 2002 case.

However, Paul was fired from Natural Blue Resources Inc due to fundraising contracts, and the SEC stated that Paul wasn’t involved in the reason why the company was being investigated. Currently, Paul has never been charged with a crime himself.

Christine Pelosi

Like her mother, Christine Pelosi, 56, is part of the Democratic party, currently serving in the California Democratic Party Women’s Caucus Chair. She is also a former attorney, receiving her law degree from the University of California, according to The Huffington Post. She was written successful books, titled Campaign Boot Camp: Basic Training for Future Leaders and Campaign Boot Camp 2.0, using the material to guide her leadership bootcamps. She has also been writing articles for The Huffington Post since 2007. Christine currently has a daughter Isabella with her husband Pete Kaufman, who is an Emmy-nominated filmmaker.

Nancy Corinne Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi’s eldest daughter Nancy Corrine was born in 1964. When she got married in 2008 to businessman Theodore Jeffery Prowda, she changed her name to Nancy Prowda. Although she has stayed mainly out of the spotlight and little is known about her career, she briefly opened up to The Washington Post in 2019 about her mother’s parenting and political style. “She has a way of delivering her message to the intended without rubbing their face in it — without directly telling them why she’s so disappointed. It’d be better if she’d just get mad at you” she said.

Jacqueline Pelosi

Out of all of Nancy Pelosi’s children, Jacqueline has kept her life the most private. She reportedly currently owns and teaches at an art studio, and has three sons with her husband Michael Kenneally.