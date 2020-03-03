Pelosi Warns Trump After Impeachment That The Fight’s Not Over: ‘I’m A Lioness — Watch Out’

Nancy Pelosi didn’t hold back about Donald Trump in a new interview. The House Speaker warned the president that she’s not backing down even if he was acquitted; she’s a ‘lioness’ ready to fight.

Nancy Pelosi has a warning for President Donald Trump as the end of his first term in the Oval Office nears: “watch out.” Pelosi, 79, led the House of Representatives into impeaching Trump in December 2019, only to see him acquitted on both charges two months later. But the fight’s not over, the Speaker of the House told our sister site, Variety, in a new interview. “I have real problems with this president because he doesn’t tell the truth, he doesn’t honor the Constitution and he’s harming children,” Pelosi said. “My whole message is about children. Anybody who hurts children — I’m a lioness. Watch out.” Trump was impeached by the House for obstruction of Congress and abuse of power; Senate Republicans found him not guilty on both charges.

One day before the trial concluded, Trump gave his State of the Union address, during which his allies in Congress yelling “four more years!” as he touted his accomplishments and awarded conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Pelosi made the headlines, though, for ripping up her copy of the speech on camera as the address ended. “He used the Congress as the backdrop for a reality television show when he had absolutely no reality in his speech,” she explained, adding that her decision to tear the speech in two was not “impulsive.” Pelosi stands by her fight to get Trump impeached. The president came under fire for a phone call (which he called “perfect”) with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump told Volodymyr Zelensky that he would give the country military aid if they investigated Hunter Biden and his father, former Vice President Joe Biden, now one of the frontrunners in the 2020 election race. “[Trump] gave us no choice,” Pelosi said. “He was in such violation. He made [Richard] Nixon look like a babe in the woods compared to what he did,” referring to the disgraced former president who resigned before he could be impeached. “Violating our Constitution. Undermining our national security and jeopardizing the security and integrity of our elections. He will never be vindicated. He can say all he wants about acquit this or that. He’ll never be vindicated.”

Listen to Speaker Pelosi when she says this: “we have the most dangerous person in the history of our country sitting in the White House. That’s different from what happened in 2016. People thought Hillary [Clinton] would win so they didn’t all turn out. Nobody could possibly think that somebody like Donald Trump could be elected president of the United States. But if you don’t turn out, those who do turn out will call the shots.” If you haven’t registered to vote yet, you can do so below: