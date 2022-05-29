Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Paul, 82, Arrested For DUI In Napa County

Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi was arrested for driving under the influence on May 28 in California.

May 29, 2022
Nancy Pelosi Paul Pelosi
Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, surrounded by her grandchildren and the children of other lawmakers, is sworn-in to reclaim the speakership in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 03 January 2019. Pelosi and the House of Representatives are expected to vote later today on a bill to re-open the government, which is in its 11th day of a partial shutdown. Nancy Pelosi becomes the next Speaker of the House, Washington, USA - 03 Jan 2019
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, during her visit to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 1, 2022. Photo via Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/UPI U.S. House Speaker Pelosi Meets with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Ukraine - 01 May 2022
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., holds a news conference on the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Image Credit: Mike Theiler/UPI/Shutterstock

Nancy Pelosi‘s husband, Paul Pelosi, has been charged with a DUI, HollywoodLife has learned. According to the Napa Valley Criminal Justice Network’s public booking report,  the longtime husband of the current Speaker of the United States House of Representatives was arrested at approximately 11:44 pm on Saturday, May 28, in Napa Valley, Calif., for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The booking report confirms that Paul was arrested and charged with two misdemeanors, both under the California Code 23152 VC, which is the California Vehicle Code section that makes it “unlawful for a person who has 0.08 percent or more, by weight, of alcohol in his or her blood to drive a vehicle.” This offense is a misdemeanor punishable by probation, fines, DUI school, a license suspension, an ignition interlock device, or more.

Nancy Pelosi Paul Pelosi
Nancy Pelosi and Paul Pelosi (Mike Theiler/UPI/Shutterstock)

The 82-year-old was then held on a bond of $5,000, the report states. At the time of her husband’s arrest, Nancy was in Rhode Island, where she was scheduled to speak at Brown University’s commencement ceremony. Nancy has yet to make a statement regarding the event. “The Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast,” said Drew Hammill, Nancy’s spokesperson.

Nancy and Paul have been married since 1963. They currently have five children named Alexandra, Paul Jr, Nancy Corinne, Christine, and Jacqueline. Alexandra is a successful documentary filmmaker and journalist, who gave an EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW with HollywoodLife in 2020 about her Showtime documentary, American Selfie: One Nation Shoots Itself.

 

