Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Paul, 82, Arrested For DUI In Napa County

Nancy Pelosi‘s husband, Paul Pelosi, has been charged with a DUI, HollywoodLife has learned. According to the Napa Valley Criminal Justice Network’s public booking report, the longtime husband of the current Speaker of the United States House of Representatives was arrested at approximately 11:44 pm on Saturday, May 28, in Napa Valley, Calif., for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The booking report confirms that Paul was arrested and charged with two misdemeanors, both under the California Code 23152 VC, which is the California Vehicle Code section that makes it “unlawful for a person who has 0.08 percent or more, by weight, of alcohol in his or her blood to drive a vehicle.” This offense is a misdemeanor punishable by probation, fines, DUI school, a license suspension, an ignition interlock device, or more.

The 82-year-old was then held on a bond of $5,000, the report states. At the time of her husband’s arrest, Nancy was in Rhode Island, where she was scheduled to speak at Brown University’s commencement ceremony. Nancy has yet to make a statement regarding the event. “The Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast,” said Drew Hammill, Nancy’s spokesperson.

Nancy and Paul have been married since 1963. They currently have five children named Alexandra, Paul Jr, Nancy Corinne, Christine, and Jacqueline. Alexandra is a successful documentary filmmaker and journalist, who gave an EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW with HollywoodLife in 2020 about her Showtime documentary, American Selfie: One Nation Shoots Itself.