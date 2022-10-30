Nancy Pelosi Breaks Silence After ‘Traumatizing’ Attack That Left Her Husband Paul, 82, Hospitalized

Nancy Pelosi spoke out after her husband, Paul Pelosi, was attacked in their San Francisco home on Friday, Oct. 28, causing him to undergo skull repair surgery. The Speaker of the House took to her Twitter the next day and shared a heartbreaking message about how she and her family are dealing with the aftermath of the home invasion, saying they are “traumatized.”

“Yesterday morning, a violent man broke into our family home, demanded to confront me and brutally attacked my husband Paul,” she began. “Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop.” She went on to say Paul is “continuing to recover,” and thanked law enforcement and emergency services for their speedy response.

“Please know that the outpouring of prayers and warm wishes from so many in the Congress is a comfort to our family and is helping Paul make progress with his recovery,” Nancy continued, before referencing a line from the Book of Isiah. She then thanked her followers for their prayers and the work they do to “strengthen our Democracy.”

Nancy’s message follows her husband Paul undergoing “successful surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands,” according to a statement from the California Democrat’s spokesperson. The injuries were sustained when an attacker illegally entered the Pelosi home early Friday afternoon and attacked Paul with a hammer.

The suspect — who police identified as 42-year-old David DePape — attacked Paul with the hammer in front of officers after they arrived for a “wellbeing check” at around 2:30 am local time, according to San Francisco Police Chief William Scott. “[DePape] pulled the hammer away from Mr. Pelosi and violently assaulted him with it,” Scott said at a news conference. DePape was searching for Nancy herself, as reports claim he was shouting, “Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?” The politician was not home at the time.

DePape will be charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary, and “several other additional felonies,” per Scott. The motive for the attack is still being determined.

President Joe Biden weighed in on the attack during the Pennsylvania Democratic Party Reception at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia on Saturday. “This is despicable. There’s no place in America. There’s too much violence, political violence, too much hatred, too much vitriol,” Biden said. “Enough is enough is enough! Every person of good conscience needs to clearly and unambiguously stand up against the violence in our politics regardless what your politics are.”