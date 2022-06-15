Nick Cannon Celebrates Twins’ 1st Bday With Their Mom As He Awaits Birth Of 2 More Kids

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa’s twins, Zillion Canon and Zion Cannon, turned one on June 14. The Wild ‘n Out host made sure to make the kids’ birthday special by taking them to Disneyland. In a sweet photo posted to Instagram, Nick and Abby each held one of the twins as they posed with Mickey Mouse at the theme park. The twins wore Mickey ears, while Nick and Abby got in the spirit, as well — Nick rocked a ‘Happy Birthday’ hat with a cupcake on top, and Abby wore animal print Mickey ears of her own.

In the photo’s caption, Nick revealed that Zion peed all over him while the photo was taken. Still, he assured fans that the family had “so much fun” at Disney. Nick also praised Abby, writing, “You are Super Woman!! I will make it my mission to let the boys know how honored and privileged they are to have such an amazing, loving, strong resilient, and magnificent mother! It’s their birthday today, but you’re the one that should be celebrated.”

The feeling was mutual, though, as Abby gushed over Nick in her own post from the big day. “The world can say what they want but you go ABOVE AND BEYOND for us and for that we’re forever grateful for you,” she wrote. “It’s not only my birthing day, but yours, too! We created magic and it shows.”

Nick and Abby welcomed their twins in 2021, and reportedly have another baby on the way. Abby confirmed her pregnancy in early June, and then TMZ confirmed that Nick is the baby’s father. The baby is reportedly due in October. Meanwhile, Nick is also currently expecting a baby with Bre Tiesi. After celebrating with Bre at her baby shower at the end of January, Nick confirmed that he and the model have a baby boy on the way.

Meanwhile, Nick is already dad to a slew of other children. He shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan Cannon with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey. With Brittany Bell, Nick has two children: A son, Golden, 5, born in Feb. 2017, and a daughter, Powerful, 1, born in Dec. 2020. Nick’s son, Zen Cannon, who he shared with Alyssa Scott, was born in June 2021, but sadly died just five months later from a brain tumor.