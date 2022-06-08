Nick Cannon Expecting Baby #9 With Mother Of Twins Abby: Report

Nick Cannon will reportedly become a dad for the ninth time soon! The 41-year-old TV host is reportedly the father of model Abby De La Rosa’s new baby on the way, which the model announced on her Instagram earlier in June. Sources close to the pair revealed that Nick is the dad to TMZ on Wednesday, June 8. The insider revealed that Abby is due on October 25.

Abby had announced that she was expecting another child in an announcement on her Instagram on June 3. She also shared that she would share exclusive content and information about her pregnancy to her OnlyFans account. Abby is already the mother to the twins Zillion and Zion with Nick, but she suggested that she may have another set on the way, although that hasn’t been confirmed. “IM PREGNANT,” she wrote on Instagram. “Another set of twins?!”

Before it was reported that Nick was the father of the model’s new baby, Abby did take to her Instagram to celebrate her babies a few days before their first birthday. “I can’t believe my babies will be 1 year olds in a few days — what a journey it’s been. I wouldn’t change a thing,” she wrote. “My sweet Zion and Zillion Cannon. It’s us forever.”

View Related Gallery Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon's Family: Photos Of Monroe & Moroccan Nick Cannon, Mariah Carey, Moroccan, Monroe. Mariah Carey, center left, Nick Cannon, center right, and from left, their children Monroe and Moroccan arrive at the Kids' Choice Awards at The Forum, in Inglewood, Calif 2018 Kids' Choice Awards - Arrivals, Inglewood, USA - 24 Mar 2018 Mariah Carey and her children Monroe Cannon and Moroccan Cannon Mariah Carey in concert at Beacon Theatre, New York, USA - 05 Dec 2017

While Abby waits for her third child to arrive, Nick is also expected to become a dad for the eighth time in January, when model Brie Tiesi gives birth to a son, who the actor later confirmed was his. Nick has joked on a number of occasions about how many children he’s had with different women in such a short timespan.

While the news of the new baby is certainly exciting, Nick did suffer the tragic loss of his seventh child Zen in December 2021. Nick revealed that the five-month-old, whom he shared with model Alyssa Scott had passed away after being diagnosed with a brain tumor. “You can’t heal until you feel,” Nick said on his talk show a few days after his son’s death. “I have so much faith in the lord, I have so much faith in God. People often tell me to pray for miracles, and I did pray for the miracle — I prayed for the miracle of God’s strength and that’s why I’m here with you guys today.”