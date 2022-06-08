Nick Cannon Expecting Baby #9 With Mother Of Twins Abby: Report

The 'Wild n' Out' star reportedly has another baby on the way with the mother of his twin sons Zillion and Zion, Abby De La Rosa.

By:
June 8, 2022 12:25PM EDT
nick cannon, abby de la rosa
View gallery
Nick Cannon 'The Masked Singer' TV show premiere, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Dec 2018
Christmas Celebration On Skid Row held at Los Angeles Mission. Photo Credit: FS/AdMediaPictured: Nick Cannon,Golden Cannon,Brittany BellRef: SPL5137200 231219 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: FS/AdMedia / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
2017 Kids Choice Awards - Los Angeles Pictured: Mariah Carey,Nick Cannon,Moroccan Cannon,Monroe Cannon,Mariah Carey Nick Cannon Moroccan Cannon Monroe Cannon Mace Coronel Machine Gun Kelly Casie Baker Maddie Ziegler Madisyn Shipman Miranda Cosgrove Ref: SPL1460568 110317 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Carlos Larios/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Nick Cannon will reportedly become a dad for the ninth time soon! The 41-year-old TV host is reportedly the father of model Abby De La Rosa’s new baby on the way, which the model announced on her Instagram earlier in June. Sources close to the pair revealed that Nick is the dad to TMZ on Wednesday, June 8. The insider revealed that Abby is due on October 25.

Abby had announced that she was expecting another child in an announcement on her Instagram on June 3. She also shared that she would share exclusive content and information about her pregnancy to her OnlyFans account. Abby is already the mother to the twins Zillion and Zion with Nick, but she suggested that she may have another set on the way, although that hasn’t been confirmed. “IM PREGNANT,” she wrote on Instagram. “Another set of twins?!”

Before it was reported that Nick was the father of the model’s new baby, Abby did take to her Instagram to celebrate her babies a few days before their first birthday. “I can’t believe my babies will be 1 year olds in a few days — what a journey it’s been. I wouldn’t change a thing,” she wrote. “My sweet Zion and Zillion Cannon. It’s us forever.”

Nick and Abby are reportedly expecting their third child together. (Andrew H. Walker/Carlos Larios/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

While Abby waits for her third child to arrive, Nick is also expected to become a dad for the eighth time in January, when model Brie Tiesi gives birth to a son, who the actor later confirmed was his. Nick has joked on a number of occasions about how many children he’s had with different women in such a short timespan.

While the news of the new baby is certainly exciting, Nick did suffer the tragic loss of his seventh child Zen in December 2021. Nick revealed that the five-month-old, whom he shared with model Alyssa Scott had passed away after being diagnosed with a brain tumor. “You can’t heal until you feel,” Nick said on his talk show a few days after his son’s death. “I have so much faith in the lord, I have so much faith in God. People often tell me to pray for miracles, and I did pray for the miracle — I prayed for the miracle of God’s strength and that’s why I’m here with you guys today.”

More From Our Partners

ad