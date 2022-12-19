Chris Pratt’s Son Jack, 10, & Daughter Lyla, 2, Get Into Holiday Spirit With Rare Photo Together

Chris Pratt‘s children are getting into the holiday spirit at their house. The Guardians of the Galaxy star’s son Jack, 10, and his daughter Lyla, 2, searched for their Elf on the Shelf in a sweet photo shared by Chris, 43, on December 18. Jack, who Chris shares with his ex Anna Faris, had his back to the camera and stood next to Lyla, who is Chris’ oldest daughter with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, as the sibling duo stared at two of the beloved Christmas dolls in a plant.

Jack wore a blue shirt and green shorts while Lyla was dressed in a cute floral dress. It was a rare glimpse at Chris’ children, since the actor usually keeps his kids out of the spotlight. Chris had a playful caption about the Elf of the Shelf, which all the parents have been doing for their children this holiday season.

“Freddy the Elf is back for the 4th year. This year he brought his sister Angel,” the Jurassic World actor wrote. “The magic of Christmas is well upon us. If anything goes missing in the house I’m blaming Angel.” Chris and Katherine’s youngest daughter Eloise, seven months, was not involved in the Elf on the Shelf search.

Chris announced the news of his third child’s birth in May on Instagram. “We are excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. Mama and baby are doing well. We feel beyond blessed and grateful,” he wrote. Chris and Katherine, 33, tied the knot in June 2019 and welcomed baby girl Lyla the following August.

When Lyla was first born, Chris faced online backlash for comments he made about his “gorgeous healthy daughter,” which fans equated as disrespectful towards Jack, who struggled with premature health issues when he was born. But the controversy settled and Chris has continued to be a loving father to all three of his children. His ex Ana Faris, 46, even recently gushed over her positive relationship with Chris and his new wife.

“We’re all getting much closer, and I so appreciate that,” Anna told PEOPLE in November. She also said that Chris and Katherine are “very protective of me, and I want to be very protective of them. I so appreciate their support.”