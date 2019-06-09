Chris Pratt’s Son Jack, 6, Looks Adorable At His Dad & Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Wedding – Cute Pic

There was a very special guest at Chris Pratt wedding: his 6-year-old son Jack! The actor’s child looked so cute in his suit celebrating his dad and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s nuptials.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger got married on Saturday, June 8 in front of friends and family – including Chris’ 6-year-old son Jack Pratt! The actor’s kid was photographed smiling with the other children while wearing a suit with a light tie. Next to him stood a blonde woman, which could potentially be Jack’s mom and Chris’ ex-wife Anna Faris, but her appearance at the wedding is unconfirmed. HollywoodLife has reached out to Anna’s representatives for comment.

Jack wasn’t the only loved one in attendance at the wedding, which took place at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, CA. Katherine’s famous parents, Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, were there too, as well as her brothers Patrick and Christopher and sister Christina. Chris’ former Parks and Recreation co-star Rob Lowe also showed up for the nuptials with his sons Johnny and Matthew, according to People.

Katherine made a gorgeous bride in an strapless fitted gown with a long train and veil. She could be seen arriving to the venue with her dress piled behind her as she sat on a golf cart. Chris looked dapper as well in a dark suit. After the ceremony, the newlyweds departed the venue together.