Katherine Schwarzenegger: See Her Gorgeous Wedding Gown As She Marries Chris Pratt

There wasn’t a dry eye in the house when Katherine Schwarzenegger walked down the aisle to Chris Pratt in her gorgeous wedding gown. We’ve got the pics of the stunning white gown and long veil.

Katherine Schwarzenegger looked like an absolute princess when she married husband Chris Pratt on June 8 . The blogger and author, 29, stunned in her wedding dress, leaving fans — and Chris — simply breathless. Katherine walked down the aisle wearing a sleeveless fitted down in angelic white that featured a long train and an equally long veil as she walked towards her groom, shielded from Montecito, CA the sun by several umbrella holding helpers. The bride looked so beautiful, choosing to wear her long locks down.The couple tied the knot at the famed San Ysidro Ranch, which is a popular wedding destination for many celebrity couples.

Katherine chose pale rose colored dresses for her bridesmaids that looked so summeryl and feminine. The couple’s nearest and dearest were on hand as she became a June bride, including Chris’ adorable his six-year-old son Jack as well as her famous parents Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, her brothers Patrick and Christopher as well as sister Christina. There were even famous celebs present as close friend Rob Lowe and his sons Johnny and Matthew were at the ceremony, PEOPLE reports

It’s unclear if this is the same dress that fans speculated she picked up when she was spotted leaving Andrea’s For The Bride with a garment bag on April 9. Katherine left the custom bridal shop with the bag draped over her arm, and while it was impossible to see what was inside, fans noted that there were three hangers poking out. That could’ve indicated a few things: that there were three dresses, one outfit with three pieces, or something super heavy that required multiple hangers to hold up. The bag seemed thin, which indicated she probably wasn’t waltzing away with a ballgown.

It’s no wonder that Katherine picked such a gorgeous gown; her style game is impeccable. She favors somewhat plain clothing, rather than flashy, but it’s classic — not boring. Plus, her wedding dress looked damn good with that massive engagement ring Chris gave her in January! Seriously, the rock is HUGE. Chris proposed with a 4 to 5 carat oval diamond on a solitaire band, that cost approximately $100,000, two experts told HollywoodLife at the time. Her wedding band is surely just as pretty!