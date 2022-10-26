Nick Cannon’s Ex Alyssa Scott Pregnant 10 Months After Death Of Their Son Zen

Alyssa Scott is going to be a mom again! The former lover of Nick Cannon, who shared one son, Zen, with him before he died in Dec. 2021 at the age of 5 months due to a brain tumor, announced the exciting news on Instagram on Oct. 26. She revealed her pregnancy by sharing a photo (seen here) of herself cradling a bulging baby bump while also holding her 4-year-old daughter Zeela, who she had in a previous relationship.

“With you by my side…” the 28-year-old model captioned the sweet snapshot. She rocked a bright blue, strapless dress that hugged her motherly curves and featured a flower on the right hip. Zella matched her momma in light blue jeans and a bright blue crop top that featured the same flower as Alyssa’s dress. The social media star did not reveal who the father is. Unsurprisingly, though, several fans took to the comment section of the post to ask Alyssa if Nick is the father.

If it is Nick’s baby, it would not be the first time Alyssa announced a pregnancy without revealing the 42-year-old musician and television personality as the father right away. She announced she was pregnant with Zen in May 2021 with a gorgeous Instagram snap of herself posing on a rocky shoreline in a backless blue dress. “My son, I love you,” she wrote in the caption. She then hinted at the identity of her son’s father in another glowing pregnancy shot by revealing her son’s name. “ZEN S. CANNON,” she captioned an image of herself posing naked on a bed with her growing baby bump.

Alyssa confirmed that Nick was the father of her unborn baby on Father’s Day by sharing a professional photo of them at their maternity shoot. The photo showed her leaning against a rock and Nick cradling her baby bump while looking away from the camera. “Celebrating you today,” she wrote in a caption.

Zen was Alyssa and Nick’s first baby together, but Nick’s seventh overall. He first welcomed children into the world with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey. The pair now co-parent 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan. He then welcomed a son, Golden Sagon, with model Brittany Bell in 2017. He also shares daughter Powerful Queen, 19 months, and son, Rise Messiah, 5 weeks, with her. Nick is the proud father of 16-month-old twins Zion and Zillion, with Abby De La Rosa, who is currently pregnant with their third child together. Finally, he has a 3-month-old son, Legendary Love, with model Bre Tiesi and welcomed daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole in September.

It’s no surprise that Nick has welcomed so many new children so close together, as he has explained multiple times that he will have as many kids as the universe allows him to have. “If God sees it that way, then that’s what I’m gonna keep doing,” he told TMZ in Sept. 2021. In June of this year, he confirmed that he was getting ready to welcome several more kids into his growing brood. “Let’s just put it this way … the stork is on the way,” he teased on the Lip Service podcast after hinting that he had at least three babies on the way.

Although he has certainly raised eyebrows regarding his busy baby-making, Nick has defended himself on several occasions. “Contrary to popular belief, I’m probably engaged throughout my children’s day, more often than the average adult can be,” he claimed to Men’s Health for their May-June issue. “If I’m not physically in the same city with my kids, I’m talking to them before they go to school via FaceTime and stuff. And then when I am [in the same city, I’m] driving my kids to school, like making sure I pick ’em up.”

A person close to the Wild ‘N Out host backed up his statements in a September chat with HollywoodLife. “Nick knows everyone is questioning how he can make this work but so far things are very smooth,” they told HL EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s hyper vigilante with his scheduling and he makes sure everyone is in the loop. Nick wants all of his kids to know each other and bond and he talks to his older kids about it and is very honest with them.”

A second insider confirmed that his various girlfriends (with whom he is in open relationships) are comfortable with the unorthodox situation. “Nick has a similar arrangement with all of the mothers of his children as he does with Mariah. He has an incredible co-parenting situation going on and he tries to spend equal time with all kids,” they explained. “This has always been important to Nick. The more kids he has, the more he has spread himself thin, but he makes a concerted effort to do this.”