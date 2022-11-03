Nick Cannon Expecting 12th Child: Alyssa Scott Confirms She’s Pregnant With His Baby

Nick Cannon‘s family keeps growing! Model Alyssa Scott confirmed that she’s expecting another baby with Nick, who has already welcomed ten children, and is expecting another child Abby De La Rosa. That means this will be Nick’s 12th baby! Alyssa announced the big news on Nov. 3. with a nude maternity photoshoot. Alyssa and Nick, 42, posed naked in a bathtub as The Masked Singer host cradled and kissed her bare baby bump. Alyssa captioned the post, “This is a MIRACLE & a BLESSING.”

Alyssa officially announced her pregnancy on Instagram on Oct. 26, but she didn’t reveal the father’s identity at that time. She shared a photo of herself cradling a bulging baby bump while also holding her 4-year-old daughter Zeela, who she had in a previous relationship. Alyssa was the mother of Nick’s son Zen, who died in Dec. 2021 at the age of 5 months due to a brain tumor.

Nick first announced Zen’s death on the Dec. 7 episode of The Nick Cannon Show and broke down in tears when explaining the situation. “You don’t just go through it, you grow through it,” he said when also discussing his decision to return to work right after. “I have so much faith in the Lord, I have so much faith in God. People often tell me to pray for miracles, and I did pray for the miracle — I prayed for the miracle of God’s strength and that’s why I’m here with you guys today.”

Zen was Alyssa and Nick’s first baby together, but Nick’s seventh overall. He first welcomed children into the world with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey. The pair now co-parent 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan. He then welcomed a son, Golden Sagon, with model Brittany Bell in 2017. He also shares daughter Powerful Queen, 22 months, and son, Rise Messiah, 1 month, with her. Nick is the proud father of 16-month-old twins Zion and Zillion, with Abby De La Rosa, who is currently pregnant with their third child together. Finally, he has a 4-month-old son, Legendary Love, with model Bre Tiesi and welcomed daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole in September 2022.