Nick Cannon Cryptically Says ‘Stay Tuned’ Amid Speculation He’s Expecting His Fourth Baby In A Year

Nick Cannon shared a cryptic post amid rumors that he’s welcoming his first baby with model Alyssa Scott, while also currently expecting twins with Abby De La Rosa.

As the world awaits on confirmation that Nick Cannon is expecting his seventh child, the Wild ‘N Out host had a cryptic message — well, hashtag — to share: “#staytuned.” However, the picture this hashtag went under wasn’t related to a pregnancy; rather, the May 24th post showed Nick interviewing a young girl on the street, which he captioned, “Friends and family smiling every day…” It wasn’t Nick’s only cryptic post in recent days; on May 23, he also wrote on Instagram, “Where are my ladies? Where are my players? #bigthings #comingsoon.”

There’s growing speculation that what’s “coming soon” is Nick’s fourth baby within a year, and his seventh child overall. For a quick refresher, Nick shares his 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, and his four-year-old son Golden with Brittany Bell, who was 2014’s Miss Guam. He started growing his family, though, in Dec. 2020 when he welcomed another child (a daughter named Powerful, who’s now five) with Brittany. And now, Nick is currently expecting twin boys with DJ and broadcast professional Abby De La Rosa, which was revealed this past April.

However, another new woman — Alyssa Scott, who appeared as a model on Wild ‘N Out — entered the picture in May. She shared a nude photo in which she bared her baby bump, and captioned it with the baby’s name: “Zen S. Cannon,” according to People.

The post has since been removed, but not before Hollywood Unlocked screenshotted a fan asking Alyssa if “Nick is the dad” on Instagram. Instead a giving a straight-up answer, Alyssa instead just replied with a string of smiley heart-surrounded emojis. While Nick has yet to comment on the situation, it’s now being widely reported that Nick could be welcoming his fourth child in the past year!

Nick was also recently dating model Lanisha Cole, although they have since split (she also denied rumors that she was pregnant as well on May 22). Before all the pregnancy rumors, Nick admitted that he’s not “cut out for the relationship aspect” of romance, and said that men “don’t subscribe to monogamy because they feel like it’s not natural in their makeup, in their DNA” during his Power 106 show Nick Cannon Mornings in July of 2020. Instead, Nick said that men feel like they’re supposed to be “fruitful and multiply.”