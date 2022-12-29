Alyssa Scott: Everything We Know About The Mother Of Nick Cannon’s Late Son Zen & Baby Girl Halo

Alyssa Scott is a model who has been involved with Nick Cannon for at least two years

She and Nick welcomed their first child into the world in June 2021, but he tragically died five months later

Alyssa gave birth to her and Nick’s second child, a girl named Halo, in Dec. 2022

Nick Cannon, 41, has welcomed twelve children in his life. Two of them were with model Alyssa Scott. Alyssa gave birth to their son Zen in June 2021 after she and Nick confirmed they were expecting a child together just days earlier by posting a photo that featured Nick cradling her growing baby bump. Sadly, Zen died of a brain tumor at 5 months old in December 2021, leaving both Nick and Alyssa devastated.

Their dream of raising a child together came true once again the following year when Alyssa became pregnant with Nick for the second time, confirming they had conceived in a Nov. 2022 Instagram post. Nick and Alyssa’s daughter, Halo Marie Cannon, was brought into the world on December 14, 2022. Alyssa debuted the exciting news on Instagram on Dec. 29, 2022 and noted that their lives were “forever changed”. She followed up with the first picture of little Halo, which can be seen below. Read on to learn more about Alyssa Scott, who has birthed two children with Nick Cannon.

Who Is Alyssa Scott?

Alyssa is a model, which is clear by the abundance of professional modeling shots that she routinely shares to her Instagram account. In most of the photos, Alyssa is dressed in bathing suits and lingerie. Her modeling photos go as far back as March 2015, when she first posted on her Instagram account. Alyssa’s age is unknown.

What Is Alyssa’s History with Nick Cannon?

Alyssa likely first met Nick while she appeared as a model on his MTV sketch comedy/improv game show Wild ‘N Out, per HotNewHipHop. It is unknown how long Alyssa was a model on the show for. The show was created by and stars Nick and premiered in 2005. It has aired on MTV for 15 seasons but will begin airing on VH1 for the upcoming season 16.

What Is Alyssa’s Relationship with Nick Like Now?

Alyssa’s heartfelt post on Father’s Day made it seem that she and Nick were going strong while awaiting the birth of their baby. Rumors of Alyssa and Nick expecting a child together began in May 2021, when Alyssa shared a snap of her growing baby bump in a now-deleted Instagram post. She captioned the image with “Zen S. Cannon,” leading many fans to fill her comment section with questions over the baby’s paternity. One fan asked, “is nick cannon the dad?” Alyssa replied with a trio of “face covered in hearts” emojis, which only amped up the speculation. After Zen’s birth in June 2021, Nick and Alyssa documented photos of their baby boy on their social media pages. It is unclear if Nick and Alyssa were still together when Zen died.

As of Dec. 2022, Nick has 12 kids with four women. His first kids came with his ex-wife Mariah Carey: fraternal twins Monroe and Moroccan. He also has twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa. She gave birth to their third child, a daughter named Beautiful Zeppelin, in Nov. 2022. The former Wildin’ Out host also has three kids with model Brittany Bell: sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah and daughter, Powerful Queen. He welcomed son Legendary Love, 4 months, with model Bre Tiesi and daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 3 months, with LaNisha Cole in 2022 as well.