Nick Cannon Is Seen In 1st Photos Since 5-Month-Old Zen Tragically Passed Away

Nick Cannon was spotted walking out of a building in Los Angeles on Friday as he continues to film his talk show less than a week after his five-month-old son Zen sadly died of brain cancer.

Nick Cannon, 41, was seen out in public for the first time since he announced that his five-month-old son Zen died of a brain tumor last weekend. The actor and talk show host was photographed walking out of a building in Los Angeles, CA on Dec. 10 and looked somber as he wore a black face mask. He also wore a black jacket over a black hoodie, black pants, and a matching beanie style hat.

The sighting comes as the hardworking star has continued filming his talk show, The Nick Cannon Show, despite the difficult time in his life. It also comes one day after he showed off a tattoo he got in honor of Zen on an episode of the show, which can be seen below. It shows his baby son as an angel with a halo and wings along with a sash that has his name on it.

“I got the opportunity to actually go and get a tattoo of my son Zen as angel on my rib,” he told the audience at the New York studio his show films at. “I’m still all bandaged up and it hurts, right here, right now. It was a lot of pain but it was so well worth it. I enjoyed every moment of the experience. To forever have my son, right here as my rib, right here at my side. That’s my angel.”

Nick also showed a video of him at the tattoo parlor where he got the ink and the process he went through to get it on his body.

Nick first announced the death of Zen on the Dec. 7 episode of The Nick Cannon Show and broke down in tears when explaining the situation. “You don’t just go through it, you grow through it,” he said when also discussing his decision to return to work right after. “I have so much faith in the Lord, I have so much faith in God. People often tell me to pray for miracles, and I did pray for the miracle — I prayed for the miracle of God’s strength and that’s why I’m here with you guys today.”