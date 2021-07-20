Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon’s Daughter Monroe, 10, Is Fierce Just Like Her Mom In 1st Modeling Campaign

Monroe Cannon’s got the ‘it’ factor! Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s daughter models in her first-ever campaign for OshKosh B’gosh, and she’s a total natural!

There’s a new star in Mariah Carey, 51, and Nick Cannon’s family! Monroe Cannon stars in OshKosh B’gosh’s new back-to-school campaign. The 10-year-old is following in her parents’ footsteps because she’s not afraid of the spotlight!

In the campaign video, Monroe appears as her mom at age 10 and brings Mariah’s inner monologue to life. “Someday it’s going to be different,” Monroe says. “The melodies that live in my head… Someday they’ll live at the top of the charts. The songs in my heart will touch millions of hearts. Artist of the year, artist of the decade, artist of the millennium. But the meaning is in inspiring generations of little girls to hit their high note. How’s that for a daydream?”

Mariah and Nick, 40, have a star on their hands! Monroe rocks a pair of signature Oshkosh B’gosh overalls for the modeling campaign. Monroe’s brother, Moroccan, did not appear in this campaign. The brand also honors Outkast and Muhammad Ali in separate videos.

“As a little girl, I was determined to realize my dreams,” Mariah said in a statement. “Now as a mother, it brings me so much joy to see my children visualize and develop the dreams they hold in their own hearts. We did the campaign because we love the message of empowering kids to dream boldly and blaze their own path.”

Monroe and Moroccan were born in April 2011. Mariah and Nick divorced in 2016, but they have a great co-parenting relationship. The former couple is also fully supportive of their kids pursuing paths in Hollywood if they want to explore that.

“Mariah and Nick know their kids are really talented and just want them to be happy, so if singing makes them happy, they totally support it,” a source told HollywoodLife in February 2021. Mariah frequently features her two kids in TikTok videos. With superstar parents like Mariah and Nick, there’s no doubt Monroe and Moroccan have some serious talent!