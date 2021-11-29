Mariah Carey Teaches Her Twins, 10, A Hanukkah Song In Adorable New Video — Watch

Mariah Carey spread the joy on the first night of Hanukkah by belting out a new song about the Jewish holiday to her 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan.

Mariah Carey is the Queen of Christmas, without a doubt. But the 52-year-old singer also likes to spread the love on other holidays, including Hanukkah. So on Sunday, November 28, Mariah marked the first night of the week-long Jewish holiday by teaching a Hanukkah-themed song to her 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe. That sweet moment was captured on video and uploaded to Mariah’s Twitter for her 21 million views to see. Watch it below!

Happy Hanukkah!!!! 💖🕎 Learned this one in grade school, thought I'd teach it to Roc & Roe, I don't think they've got it yet 😂 pic.twitter.com/aZhiDx0IKZ — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 29, 2021

In the video, Mariah is seated in a booth beside her children — whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon, 41 — when she starts belting out the holiday tune. “Hanukkah, is coming Hanukkah, is coming/now’s the time, we have the happiest days.” Mariah’s vocals sound incredible, as always, but her kids don’t seem too interested in learning this new song. Monroe even yawns during her famous mom’s vocal lesson!

Mariah captioned the video, “Happy Hanukkah!!!! Learned this one in grade school, thought I’d teach it to Roc & Roe, I don’t think they’ve got it yet.” She added a laughing emoji at the end of her caption, to highlight just how disinterested her kids appeared in the video. Luckily for them, they’ve got an all-time great singer as a mother who can teach them this new tune over time.

Mariah’s kids have been popping up fairly frequently as of late. For example, the twins make an adorable cameo in their mom’s “Fall In Love At Christmas” video, which came out in early November to kick off the holiday season. Mariah sings in the video with R&B vocalist Khalid and gospel icon Kirk Franklin, and at the very end, Monroe and Moroccan make a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance.

Mariah gave birth to her precious twins in April 2011, three years before she and Nick split up. The “One Sweet Day” songstress continues to co-parent the kids with Nick, who has since welcomed five more children with three different women. He’s defended the hot topic of his fatherhood before, saying that having children with one person is, in his opinion, an outdated concept.