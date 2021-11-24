Mariah Carey Shades Nick Cannon For Not Marrying The Mothers Of His Other Children — Watch

Watch

Mariah Carey Shades Nick Cannon For Not Marrying The Mothers Of His Other Children

Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon, Mariah Carey, Moroccan, Monroe. Mariah Carey, center left, Nick Cannon, center right, and from left, their children Monroe and Moroccan arrive at the Kids' Choice Awards at The Forum, in Inglewood, Calif 2018 Kids' Choice Awards - Arrivals, Inglewood, USA - 24 Mar 2018
Mariah Carey and her children Monroe Cannon and Moroccan Cannon Mariah Carey in concert at Beacon Theatre, New York, USA - 05 Dec 2017
Mariah Carey and Moroccan Scott Cannon and Monroe Cannon Mariah Carey honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, America - 05 Aug 2015
Mariah Carey with Moroccan Scott Cannon
Mariah Carey had quite the shady response about her ex Nick Cannon when an interviewer brought up the five children that Nick has with three other women.

Nobody is off limits to Mariah Carey‘s shade — not even her ex-husband, Nick Cannon. Mariah, 52, had her latest epic shade moment during an interview with Entertainment Tonight about her upcoming Christmas plans, when host Kevin Frazier broached the subject of Nick’s five children that he shares with three different women, in addition to his and Mariah’s 10-year-old twinsMonroe and Moroccan. “So let me ask you this: will any of their stepbrothers or stepsisters enjoy Christmas your way?” Kevin said to Mariah. “Because it’s a special way.” But Mariah didn’t give an exact answer, and instead harped on the fact that Kevin used the term “step” when referring to Monroe and Moroccan’s relations to Nick’s other kids.

“Is it step?” Mariah said. “I don’t think it’s step. If you’re not married to the person…I don’t know about that.” Gotta love Mariah’s shade! And technically the Queen of Christmas is right: Nick didn’t marry Brittany Bell, Abbey De La Rosa, or Alyssa Scott, who are the women he shares five out of his seven children with. So technically, Monroe and Moroccan are half-siblings to the other kids, not step-siblings. With Brittany, Nick has son Golden, 4, and daughter Powerful, 11 months. He’s also a father to twins Zion and Zillion, whom he welcomed this past June with Abbey. Last but not least, his and Alyssa’s son Zen was born this past July.

Nick Cannon & Mariah Carey
Nick Cannon & Brittany Bell with son Golden (Photo: Shutterstock)

The Wild ‘n Out star’s parentage has been quite the hot topic this year, to the point where Nick has had to defend having kids with multiple women. In August, he told The Breakfast Club host Charlamagne Tha God that having children with one person seemed like an outdated concept. “That’s a Euro-centric concept when you think about the ideas of like, you’re supposed to have this one person for the rest of your life, and really that’s just to classify property when you think about it,” he said. “Those women, all women, are the ones that open themselves up and say, ‘I would like to allow this man in my world. And I will birth this child.’ “

EXCLUSIVE: Nick Cannon and his girlfriend Brittney Bell take their son out for a fun day at Disneyland. Nick, was seen taking his girlfriend and baby mama Brittany Bell out for her birthday to the happiest place on earth. The pair were seen strolling around the park with their son Golden around in a stroller as they rode many of the park's rides including space mountain, Pirates of the Caribbean, and the Buzz light year ride. Nick was seen keeping his head down and under a hoodie for most of the day and was largely unnoticed even though the park was relatively busy ***SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 09 Nov 2019 Pictured: Nick Cannon, Golden Cannon, Brittany Bell. Photo credit: Snorlax/ Blisters / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA545958_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Nick Cannon poses for a portrait in New York to promote promoting his new show, "The Masked Singer Nick Cannon Portrait Session, New York, USA - 10 Dec 2018
Nick Cannon Teen Choice Awards, Portraits, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Aug 2018

But over a month after that interview, Nick revealed that he has no plans to have more kids — for now. “Im not sitting out here planning it. My therapist says I should be celibate,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “Ok, give me a break bus. I’m [gonna] take a break from having kids.”