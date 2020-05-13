Bruce Willis Poses For Blended Family Photo With Current Wife Emma, Ex Demi Moore & All Their Kids

Demi Moore shared a sweet BTS photo of her and her family, including ex Bruce Willis, Bruce’s wife Emma, and all five of the kids between them, ‘social distancing’ while they were in the middle of an outside photo shoot.

Demi Moore, 57, and ex Bruce Willis, 65, proved once again how close of friends they are when they posed for the ultimate family photo outside of her Idaho home on May 11. The actress took to her Instagram to share some pics from an outside “family photo shoot” as well as one behind-the-scenes photo from the same shoot that featured her, Bruce and their entire immediate family, including Bruce’s wife, Emma, 41, as well as the three daughters she shares with Bruce and Bruce and Emma’s two daughters, standing outside in front of a forest of trees and behind a truck. “Family photo shoot #bts… social distancing style. @brianbowensmith #bbsdrivebys,” Demi captioned the post, which included a tag of the photographer of the photo shoot, Brian Bowensmith.

In the eye-catching snapshots, Demi can be seen wearing overalls and sunglasses while her daughters Rumer, 31, Tallulah, 26, and Scout, 28, are wearing white loose and flowy outfits, including dresses. Bruce is wearing a dark top and dark pants while Emma wears a plaid short-sleeved shirt and jeans and their adorable daughters Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 6, have their own stylish and comfortable attire on.

Demi’s latest photos are just some of many family pics she’s shared over the past few weeks and the brunette beauty has made it clear she wants everyone to know she’s been quarantining with Bruce, who she was married to from 1987 until 2000, and co. since the coronavirus pandemic started over the past few weeks. Just a week ago, Demi, Bruce and the rest of the family celebrated Evelyn’s 6th birthday during their self-isolation time and Rumer shared a video that showed the happy little girl riding a two-wheel bike for the first time as the family cheered her on.

It’s so awesome to see Demi, Bruce, Emma and their kids all getting along together during their time of quarantine! We hope to see more of their close knit bond in more photos and videos in the future.