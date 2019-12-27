Scott Disick & Sofia Richie: How They Feel About Kourtney Going Public With Younes At Xmas Eve Party

Did Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have an ‘issue’ with Younes Bendjima openly partying with Kourtney Kardashian at the family Christmas Eve bash? An insider answers that question, after Sofia and Younes had ‘a falling out several years ago.’

Scott Disick, 36, and Sofia Richie, 21, were among the A-list guests at the 2019 Kardashian Christmas Eve party, meaning they were first-hand witnesses to Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima’s romantic reunion at the bash. Both Scott and Sofia have deep ties with the couple — of course, Scott is the father of Kourt’s three kids in addition to being her ex. Meanwhile, Sofia was actually friends with Younes long before the model and Kourt broke up in the summer of 2018. But this history did not pose a problem at the party, we’re hearing. “Scott and Sofia had no issue whatsoever with Younes attending the Christmas party with Kourtney,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.

First, Sofia and Younes’ fallout was addressed. “Sofia and Younes were best friends for so long and although they had a falling out several years ago, there’s really no hard feelings between them. So much time has passed since then and it’s water under the bridge at this point,” our source explains. Sofia was friends with Younes before she even started dating Scott in 2017, but during that year, the former pals unfollowed one another on Instagram. Now that Sofia and Scott have new priorities, though, this was merely a memory from the past. This “let bygones be bygones” mentality also applies to Scott, in the wake of his relationship with Kourtney.

“Scott focused all his attention on Sofia [at the party], he really couldn’t take his eyes off her and Younes being at the party didn’t concern him at all,” our source continues. “Scott will always support Kourtney as long as she’s happy. As long as Younes continues respecting Kourtney, their kids [Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, Reign, 5], and him, then he has no issue at all. The party was a night to celebrate the holidays and it really couldn’t have turned out any better.”

Bouncing off those thoughts, a second insider insists that there was no bad blood between the two couples. “There was no issue at all during the night with any of the couples and family, they left all their issues at the door,” the second source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “Everyone was in the holiday mood and when it came to Scott and Sofia and Kourtney and Younes all getting along, it wasn’t a problem. Everyone was in great spirits, joking around and sometimes they weren’t even hanging out with each other. It was really a pleasant time, no one brought any issues to the night. It was very simple, fun and happy.”

Fans began wondering if Kourtney and Younes were giving a relationship a second go after reuniting at a club in Miami on Dec. 7, and they reconvened for a hangout at Disneyland on Dec. 17. While they have yet to publicly label their relationship, Kourtney made it known that there’s certainly something going on between her and Younes. Two days after throwing the family party, Kourtney shared a roundup of photos from the bash which included a picture of Younes with his arm wrapped around the Poosh blogger’s waist! It was a classic prom pose, leading many fans to believe that this was the former exes’ way of saying, We’re back.