Justin Bieber, 26, & Hailey Baldwin, 23, Reveal Why They’re Not Ready To Have Kids 2 Years After Tying The Knot

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin confessed in a new interview with Vogue Italia why they feel ‘less of an urge’ to have kids after celebrating two years of marriage.

Ever since their September 2018 private nuptials, and their beautiful, family-oriented ceremony one year later in September 2019, Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber have been living on Cloud Nine. But now, after just over two years of marriage, the stunning model, 23, and “Yummy” singer, 26, have some thoughts about their future — and whether or not kids will be involved! “The strange thing is that I’ve always wanted to have children early, but now that I’m married, I feel less of an urge,” Hailey revealed to Vogue Italia in the couple’s October 5 interview.

“I am an ambitious girl with many projects,” Hailey continued, adding, “It will happen, but not now.” Ever the supportive spouse, Justing completely agreed with his beloved wife. “We’re still pretty newly married. I mean, we’ll celebrate two years in September,” Justin shared.

The singer also added that, since they are still in the newly-wed phase of their marriage, they’ve “just been enjoying our time together and getting to know each other deeper.” Indeed, Justin and Hailey have really taken the time these last two years to completely enjoy their marital bliss. And in the days following the couple’s anniversary, Justin and Hailey celebrated the occasion by enjoying a date night on October 3.

Justin and Hailey’s love story spans a number of years. They initially met in 2009 and started hanging out together in 2014. After a short-lived relationship in 2015, the couple reunited three years later, exchanging their ‘I dos’ in front of friends and family September 2019, one year after a private ceremony! Ever since their nuptials, Hailey and Justin have been very open about their relationship, sharing sweet, intimate moments with their fans on their Facebook Watch series, respective Instagram accounts, and more.

But their transparency hasn’t stopped even some celebs from thinking the couple may have babies on the brain. After sharing a sweet photo on Instagram with his new baby niece, Justin received quite the prediction from famous friend Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. “This image pretty much seals the deal. Fully expect you and H to have a baby in 2021.” Despite Dwayne’s projection, Justin and Hailey are quite adamant about focusing on their life as a married couple first before bringing a kiddo into the world.