Justin Bieber Reveals Why He’s ‘Not In A Rush’ To Have Kids With Hailey Baldwin

First comes love, then comes marriage…so when will Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have kids? According to Biebs, it won’t be for a while – and for a good reason!

“Love dates with you, baby,” Justin Bieber, 25, wrote on Instagram on July 11. The “Love Yourself” singer uploaded a picture of him with his wife, Hailey Baldwin, 22, on a date at Walt Disney World. It seems Justin was fondly reminiscing about their past day trip when his mind turned towards the future when he will be taking their kids on vacations there. “One day, I’ll be doing daddy daughter dates,” he wrote.

“Not hinting at anything soon,” Justin also added, just in case anyone suspected the wanted to put a bun in Hailey’s oven. “I’m not in a rush. I just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while! #Disneyworld.” So, for those Beliebers hoping that Justin and Hailey will start a family, they’ll just have to wait a little while longer. After all, it hasn’t been a full year since these two tied the knot. It appears Justin wants to enjoy the “honeymoon” period for as long as he can before he goes from devoted husband to doting daddy on diaper duty.

Two days before Justin’s mention of daddy-daughter dates, he got very sentimental on the ‘Gram. While sharing a picture of him snuggled tightly up to his wife, Justin wrote that his “lips get jealous of my arms cuz I can hold you with them.” On the one hand, that is a sweet, sincere statement from a man behind the lines “Is it too late now to say sorry? / ‘cause I’m missing more than just your body.” On the other hand, the line is kinda mushy, but clearly, Hailey didn’t mind. So, who cares what anyone thinks?

Days before Justin’s lips got jealous of his arms, Hailey celebrated the anniversary of her engagement to Justin with a heartfelt love-letter to he beau. “1 year ago I said yes to being your best friend for life, and today I have never loved you more,” Hailey captioned a July 7 Instagram post of her with Justin on a mountain. A few months after he popped the question, in September 2018, the couple became legally man and wife in a courthouse. While the two have yet to have a giant, formal wedding, that hasn’t prevented Hailey from enjoying herself as Mrs. Bieber. “Life gets more beautiful every day because of you, my heart belongs to you forever. Here’s to learning and growing together.”