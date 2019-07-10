Justin Bieber Snuggles With Hailey Baldwin In Sweet Bedroom Selfie: ‘My Lips Get Jealous Of My Arms’

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin were cuddle bugs once again in their latest Instagram selfie. The loving couple cozied up in bed for a pic & JB shared the sweetest message to coincide.

Justin Bieber, 25, and his lady Hailey Baldwin, 22, continue to serve up couple goals. The married pair are never afraid to flaunt a little PDA and in his latest Instagram post, the Biebs shared the SWEETEST pic with fans. In his Instagram snapshot, the singer was seen snuggling up close to his wife in bed while she was fast asleep. He held her close as she lay on his chest and as if that wasn’t cute enough, he shared a heart-melting caption for the photo as well. “My lips get jealous of my arms cuz I can hold you with them,” he wrote about his wife.

It’s hard to believe it’s been over a year since Justin got down on one knee and proposed to his model beau, but it looks like these two are still going strong. Just two days before Justin’s post, Hailey shared a sweet memory of her own! The star commemorated the one-year anniversary of their engagement date by penning a loving message for her pop star hubby. “1 year ago I said yes to being your best friend for life, and today I have never loved you more,” Hailey said in the caption. “Life gets more beautiful everyday because of you, my heart belongs to you forever. Here’s to learning and growing together.”

Not only are JB and Hailey still deeply in love, but they’re more fun-loving than ever. The two both recently completed the bottle cap challenge and well, they nailed it. JB, always the prankster, started off his IG video with a shout out to Tom Cruise, 57, before delivering a swift karate kick. He then challenged Hailey to carry out the challenge as well, who was 100% down. The couple who bottle caps together stays together?

Fans can’t get over the couple’s cute new snapshot. “AWWWW😭😭❤️❤️❤️,” one person commented below the post. “These words are beautiful #heartfelt 🙏,” yet another said. We couldn’t agree more!