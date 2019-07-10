See Pic
Hollywood Life

Justin Bieber Snuggles With Hailey Baldwin In Sweet Bedroom Selfie: ‘My Lips Get Jealous Of My Arms’

Justin Bieber Hailey Baldwin
Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock
Hollywood, CA - The fun continues for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin as they don all white outfits for the next part of their photoshoot, which looked a bit reminiscent of wedding attire. In between takes, Justin could be seen entertaining Hailey and the crew by playing on his guitar. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin BACKGRID USA 4 DECEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber are enjoying the warm Cali sun in Beverly Hills. Hailey, who wears a red bikini underneath her oversized jean shorts, sips on a drink while walking next to her hubby JB. The couple enjoyed a day out together amidst ongoing war with Taylor Swift and Bieber's manager Scooter Braun. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 2 JULY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Hailey Baldwin wears a "Bieber" hat as she runs errands in Los Angeles. 26 Jun 2019 Pictured: Hailey Baldwin. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA453319_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Hailey Baldwin wears a "Bieber" hat as she attends hot pilates with style guru Maeve Reilly. 26 Jun 2019 Pictured: Hailey Baldwin. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA453290_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 74 Photos.
Music Writer

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin were cuddle bugs once again in their latest Instagram selfie. The loving couple cozied up in bed for a pic & JB shared the sweetest message to coincide.

Justin Bieber, 25, and his lady Hailey Baldwin, 22, continue to serve up couple goals. The married pair are never afraid to flaunt a little PDA and in his latest Instagram post, the Biebs shared the SWEETEST pic with fans. In his Instagram snapshot, the singer was seen snuggling up close to his wife in bed while she was fast asleep. He held her close as she lay on his chest and as if that wasn’t cute enough, he shared a heart-melting caption for the photo as well. “My lips get jealous of my arms cuz I can hold you with them,” he wrote about his wife.

It’s hard to believe it’s been over a year since Justin got down on one knee and proposed to his model beau, but it looks like these two are still going strong. Just two days before Justin’s post, Hailey shared a sweet memory of her own! The star commemorated the one-year anniversary of their engagement date by penning a loving message for her pop star hubby.  “1 year ago I said yes to being your best friend for life, and today I have never loved you more,” Hailey said in the caption. “Life gets more beautiful everyday because of you, my heart belongs to you forever. Here’s to learning and growing together.”

Not only are JB and Hailey still deeply in love, but they’re more fun-loving than ever. The two both recently completed the bottle cap challenge and well, they nailed it. JB, always the prankster, started off his IG video with a shout out to Tom Cruise, 57,  before delivering a swift karate kick. He then challenged Hailey to carry out the challenge as well, who was 100% down. The couple who bottle caps together stays together?

Fans can’t get over the couple’s cute new snapshot. “AWWWW😭😭❤️❤️❤️,” one person commented below the post. “These words are beautiful #heartfelt 🙏,” yet another said. We couldn’t agree more!