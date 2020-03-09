Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin: The Truth About When They Will Start A Family

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are on the fast track toward having kids of their own, we’ve learned exclusively — there’s just one thing they have to get done first!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber have babies on the brain! The couple, who married in September 2018, are seriously thinking about kids, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Just don’t expect to see a Bieber Baby Bump anytime soon — they have a few things they need to get done first! While Justin and Hailey have talked about “how awesome it’ll be” to become parents, the source said, Justin’s currently “laser-focused” on his comeback album, Changes, and his upcoming tour.

“Once all his music commitments, like touring, are fulfilled, Justin would like to start a family with Hailey,” they said, adding that Hailey is “completely on board with that timeframe, as well.” The Changes tour ends on September 26, 2020 in New Jersey, so around then would be the time to start the Bieber Bump Watch, the source said! Justin and Hailey have both been frank about their desire to start a family, but have kept mum on the timing. The “Yummy” singer divulged to Ellen Degeneres on the March 3 episode of her show that he didn’t know how many kids he wants yet; “I think it’s up to Hailey because it’s her body,” he said. Good answer! Hailey told Vogue Arabia shortly after their 2018 wedding that having kids was now a “closer reality” for her. “I love kids, and I can’t wait to have my own.”

Before we see a little Justin or Hailey running around, we’re going to hear a lot of new music and see killer performances from JB. “He’s very eager to get on stage again and deliver a show that people will remember and talk about for a long time,” our insider said, adding that Justin “wants to show the haters that he’s still got it.” Changes is his first album since Purpose, released in 2015. Justin took a much-needed break from music after that, and has come back better than ever. The source hinted that we already got to see a hint of what he’ll bring onstage during the tour from his two performances on Saturday Night Live — and we may see more at the Billboard Music Awards on April 29. Exciting!