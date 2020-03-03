Watch
Hollywood Life

Justin Bieber Reveals How Many Kids He Wants With Hailey & Her ‘Romantic’ Birthday Gift

Justin Bieber, Ellen DeGeneres
Ellentube
Hollywood, CA - The fun continues for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin as they don all white outfits for the next part of their photoshoot, which looked a bit reminiscent of wedding attire. In between takes, Justin could be seen entertaining Hailey and the crew by playing on his guitar. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin BACKGRID USA 4 DECEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber are swarmed by fans as they arrive at the SNL after-party at STK in New York. Pictured: Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber BACKGRID USA 8 FEBRUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - Justin Bieber wears pajama pants while out grabbing breakfast with his wife Hailey Bieber. Justin looks like he slept in a little longer than Hailey as he follows her wearing PJs and a Dior backpack. The duo look cute as they hold hands together after the meal. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 8 FEBRUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber 'Justin Bieber: Seasons' TV show premiere, Regency Bruin Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Jan 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 81 Photos.
Evening Writer

Justin Bieber had the best possible response when Ellen DeGeneres asked, ‘How many kids do you want to have?’ Likewise, he also shared the best present he received for his 26th birthday — and it was from Hailey Baldwin!

Justin Bieber, 26, puts his wife Hailey Baldwin, 23, first! He proved this to be true while playing a game called “Burning Questions” on the March 3 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The game stayed true to its name after Ellen DeGeneres, 62, brought up fans’ most burning questions: “How many kids do you want to have?” Justin didn’t provide a number, though — he had an even better answer.

“I think it’s up to Hailey because it’s her body,” Justin answered. We stan a feminist husband! The “Yummy” singer also lavished Hailey with the respect she deserves after he was asked another burning question: “You just turned 26, what is the best gift you got for your birthday?” Justin just entered his late 20’s on March 1, and he was surrounded by countless loved ones as he celebrated the big day in an all-out birthday bash on Jan. 29. But it was a private moment he shared with his wife, Hailey, that served as his favorite birthday surprise.

The pop star revealed that Hailey “did up” his house “really nicely” and had a movie playing, calling the overall experience a “really romantic night.” It sounded like Hailey put Pinterest inspiration boards to shame, because Justin added, “She basically got like a serious like wedding planner type style thing and did it [the decorations] all like in candles.” The singer gushed that the overall result was “gorgeous.”

This isn’t the first time Justin has brought up baby talk — and we’re not just talking about Justin’s confession to Ellen that he and Hailey call each other “Goo.” After a trip to Walt Disney World in July of 2019, Justin revealed where his and Hailey’s minds are at when it comes to their future family plans! “One day, I’ll be doing daddy daughter dates,” Justin wrote alongside a photo of him and Hailey at the Florida theme park. He added, “Not hinting at anything soon. I’m not in a rush. I just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while!”

For now, Justin and Hailey are focusing on each other. In honor of Justin’s 26th birthday, Hailey gave her husband a sweet shout-out on Instagram by writing, “happy birthday best friend. thank you for putting a smile on my face every single day. I love you.”