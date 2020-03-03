Justin Bieber Reveals How Many Kids He Wants With Hailey & Her ‘Romantic’ Birthday Gift

Justin Bieber had the best possible response when Ellen DeGeneres asked, ‘How many kids do you want to have?’ Likewise, he also shared the best present he received for his 26th birthday — and it was from Hailey Baldwin!

Justin Bieber, 26, puts his wife Hailey Baldwin, 23, first! He proved this to be true while playing a game called “Burning Questions” on the March 3 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The game stayed true to its name after Ellen DeGeneres, 62, brought up fans’ most burning questions: “How many kids do you want to have?” Justin didn’t provide a number, though — he had an even better answer.

“I think it’s up to Hailey because it’s her body,” Justin answered. We stan a feminist husband! The “Yummy” singer also lavished Hailey with the respect she deserves after he was asked another burning question: “You just turned 26, what is the best gift you got for your birthday?” Justin just entered his late 20’s on March 1, and he was surrounded by countless loved ones as he celebrated the big day in an all-out birthday bash on Jan. 29. But it was a private moment he shared with his wife, Hailey, that served as his favorite birthday surprise.

The pop star revealed that Hailey “did up” his house “really nicely” and had a movie playing, calling the overall experience a “really romantic night.” It sounded like Hailey put Pinterest inspiration boards to shame, because Justin added, “She basically got like a serious like wedding planner type style thing and did it [the decorations] all like in candles.” The singer gushed that the overall result was “gorgeous.”

This isn’t the first time Justin has brought up baby talk — and we’re not just talking about Justin’s confession to Ellen that he and Hailey call each other “Goo.” After a trip to Walt Disney World in July of 2019, Justin revealed where his and Hailey’s minds are at when it comes to their future family plans! “One day, I’ll be doing daddy daughter dates,” Justin wrote alongside a photo of him and Hailey at the Florida theme park. He added, “Not hinting at anything soon. I’m not in a rush. I just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while!”

For now, Justin and Hailey are focusing on each other. In honor of Justin’s 26th birthday, Hailey gave her husband a sweet shout-out on Instagram by writing, “happy birthday best friend. thank you for putting a smile on my face every single day. I love you.”