Hailey Baldwin Wishes Husband Justin Bieber A Happy 26th Birthday With Romantic Pics

Hailey Baldwin also thanked hubby Justin Bieber for ‘putting a smile’ on her face every day in this adorable birthday post!

Hailey Baldwin, 23, just posted the sweetest tribute for husband Justin Bieber‘s 26th birthday! Captioning a carousel of romantic photos on Sunday, Mar. 1, she wrote, “happy birthday best friend. thank you for putting a smile on my face every single day,” adding, “I love you.” She attached a series of throwback pics, including one of the pair sharing a kiss at their Sept. 2019 wedding reception in South Carolina! Justin adoringly places his hand on Hailey’s chin during the kiss as he holds what appears to be a glass of wine. The duo are also seen sharing an intimate moment on the dance floor and walking down the aisle, once again giving us a look at her incredible Virgil Abloh designed lace dress!

For the next two photos, the BareMinerals model included a sweet photo of a platinum blonde Justin leaning down to kiss her! The “Yummy” singer also shared the same snap earlier in the day, adding that Hailey was his “birthday gift” and affectionately calling her “bubba” in his Instagram caption. Aww! In her final pic, Hailey re-shared a mirror selfie of her giving Justin a peck, with his back turned to the camera.

Hailey’s 25 million followers quickly showed their love for the couple in the comments! Justin’s stylist and fellow Canadian Karla Welch and Khloe Kardashian both added heart emojis showing just how much they adore the duo! “hottest couple ever. happy birthday to him,” fan @legit_c wrote, while follower @news_baldwin added, “WE LOVE YOU BOTH SO MUCH.”

The back-to-back posts come just two days after Hailey gushed about meeting her now-husband for the first time way back in 2009! “We met because my dad, he brought me to the Today show when Justin performed there. He was no more than 15 I think,” she began. “He was so new that I didn’t really know a lot about him yet,” she recalled. “It was really kinda before anything. I met him and his mom and my dad kind of just connected as friends and we invited them over to our house the next day. So him and his mom just came over for family dinner with me and my family and we went bowling.” Jimmy also shared a hilarious photo of the duo as teens! After briefly dating in 2016, the couple broke things off but ultimately re-united and we’re so happy they did!