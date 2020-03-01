Justin Bieber Passionately Kisses Wife Hailey Baldwin While Celebrating His 26th Birthday — See Pic

Justin Bieber took to his Instagram on his 26th birthday to share a sweet photo that showed him kissing his wife Hailey Baldwin while he embraced her and added a romantic caption to it.

Justin Bieber is spending his birthday being in love! The singer, who turns 26 on Mar. 1, shared a PDA-filled photo to his Instagram on his special day to give a shout-out to his wife Hailey Baldwin, 23, and admit she’s his “gift”. In the pic, he can be seen sporting platinum blond hair as he passionately kisses his lady love and has his arm around her neck while holding a microphone. “Your my birthday gift bubba,” his caption for it read.

The romantic post was met with a lot of positive comments from friends and fans, including nice birthday wishes. Stranger Things‘ star Millie Bobby Brown, 16, wrote, “Happy birthday 🎂💙” while one fan wrote, “Happy birthday Justin remember you’re the one who made my childhood 🖤😍.” “I love you and Hails,” another fan wrote while others left him party hat and cake emojis.

Like his friends and fans, Hailey also seemed to love Justin’s post because she reposted it to her own Instagram story shortly after he put it up. Before that, she shared a photo that showed her and Justin sitting in a car with neon lights. “birthday person,” she captioned it.

A few days before Justin’s birthday, he filmed a new music video for his song “La Bomba” while in Miami, FL on Feb. 27. In addition to showing off a new hairstyle, he showed off some hot pink pants that at one point presented him with a wardrobe malfunction as they bunched up. Like the pro he is, though, he was able to readjust them and all was well!