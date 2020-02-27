Justin Bieber Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction On The Set Of His New Music Video: See Wedgie Pic

Whoops! Justin Bieber tried to handle a bit a wardrobe malfunction he ran into involving his hot pink pants while filming his upcoming music video in Miami!

Justin Bieber had to make a few adjustments while on the set of his upcoming music video in Miami, FL on Feb. 27. The “I Don’t Care” singer, 25, was dealt a bit of a wardrobe malfunction on set, when his hot pink pant became a bit bunched in an inconvenient area. The singer tried to make the necessary modifications to his wardrobe discretely but was unfortunately caught grabbing himself as cameras captured the awkward moment! Justin seemed completely unbothered by the whole situation, however, and went about his time on set, even taking a break for a little street hockey!

But while the mishap may have only taken attention away from Justin’s latest project, the entertainer remained hard at work with the task at hand. Justin has been in Miami shooting the music for his single “La Bomba” and has undergone quite the transformation for the video! The very same day, Justin was spotted rocking a totally new look. The “Yummy” singer’s platinum blonde hair was completely slicked back, revealing the brown roots of his usually tussled locks. He also sported quite the red hot look — literally! Justin’s monochromatic red ensemble featured a red button down shirt with white flowers, oversized red pants, and a pair of red and white sneakers to cap off the look. Furthermore, Justin really took his wardrobe to new heights by taking away one major accessory: his mustache!

All of these new looks are for the visual accompaniment to Justin’s tracks from his latest album Changes. The album marks Justin’s very first since 2015’s Purpose and with it, Justin is intending to make a major return! Not only is the singer releasing new music and videos, he’s also planning a tour this summer! “Justin is so excited to get back on the road with his new music,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “He is in such a wonderful place with his marriage, his faith and his life that he wants to bring all his good fortune to his fans who have always been there for him.” The North American tour kicks off this May in Seattle and heads across the continent from the USA to Canada and ends in New Jersey on Sept. 26.

Clearly, Justin has so much to look forward to in the future. The singer will even usher in his 26th birthday on March 1, no doubt surrounded by loved ones including his wife, Hailey Baldwin. A wardrobe mishap won’t get in his way, by any means!