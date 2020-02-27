Justin Bieber’s Hair Makeover: He Slicks Back Shaggy Hair For New Look On Video Set

Justin Bieber has debuted a new hairstyle and he looks totally different! The singer was spotted in Miami on the set of a new music video rocking an ultra-sleek look.

Attention, Justin Bieber fans: there’s another music video coming your way! The 25-year-old was spotted in Miami shooting the video for his single “La Bomba” on Feb. 27, and he’s sporting a new look. The “Yummy” singer stepped out with his platinum blonde hair totally slicked back, which is quite a departure from his typically shaggy appearance as of late. The Biebs is letting his brunette roots grow out beneath his bleached hair, and appeared clean shaven after finally ditching the mustache. He wore brown tinted Ray-Ban aviators, with a red ensemble including a floral button-down and matching red slacks. He paired the look with gold necklaces, a gold watch, and red and white Nike sneakers as he walked around the set.

Fans should prepare for an elaborate music video, as the set was absolutely bustling with cello players in white fedoras and burgundy suits, and classic cars which pulled up on location! Later in the afternoon, J Balvin also appeared to shoot scenes with Justin, his frequent collaborator, in a vibrant pastel tracksuit featuring a floral print and buzzed blonde hair. The Colombian reggaeton singer has worked with Justin on multiple occasions, including the Canadian singer’s Latin remix of “Sorry” and on his own smash hit “Despacito”.

Although we’re not yet sure what the video will entail, here’s hoping there’s dancing involved! Justin recently took to Instagram to prove that he’s still got the moves, despite his three-year hiatus ahead of the upcoming Changes tour. He shared two new videos on Feb. 18, showing him and his crew in the studio hard at work. Justin certainly hasn’t lost his touch when it comes to choreography and sexy moves. In the first video he shared, his dancers were bouncing up and down chanting “We back,” as the camera panned around the room showing both male and female backup dancers. They looked SO amped and ready to hit the road!

Justin’s going to have a super busy summer on his hands with his Changes tour. It kicks off May 14, 2020 in Seattle, WA and he’ll then spend the next four months on the road with 45 shows scheduled across the U.S. and Canada. The North American tour comes to a close on Sept. 20, with a concert at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. All of his shows are either at high capacity arenas or stadiums, as to make sure to accommodate as many fans as possible.