‘Changes’ abound! Justin Bieber filmed himself shaving off his mustache but promised it’ll be ‘back’ at some point!

Justin Bieber, 25, finally ditched that mustache he’s been sporting! “I shaved. MUSTASHIO went on holiday, but he will be back in due time,” the Changes singer captioned a clean-shaven selfie of himself on Sunday, Feb. 16 with the words “Baby face BIEB” added in white and burgundy text. Justin documented the entire shaving experience in a series of Instagram videos set to some appropriately themed farewell tunes. “Mustachio went on holiday,” Justin also tweeted around the same time.

In the first, he holds up his Drew House phone case and the razor as The Rolling Stones iconic track “Miss You” plays. In the next, he begins shaving the stash to Kelly Clarkson‘s “Since U Been Gone”! Setting the razor down in a third video — set to “Hit The Road Jack” by Ray Charles — as he proudly shows off his clean-shaven look! Wife Hailey Baldwin, 23, seemingly wasn’t a fan of the mustache commenting “yeeeeee😍” on the photo posted to his Instagram profile.

Shortly after the big shave, Justin and Hailey stepped out for a casual lunch date at Italian restaurant Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills! Swapping out his white t-shirt, the “Yummy” singer opted for a long sleeved waffle knit, a tie-dye pair of blue jeans, gray sneakers and a baseball cap.

Justin sweetly put his arm around Hailey, who bundled up in a black wool coat and skinny leather pants! The model finished her look with a black pair of Vans — the same ones she rocked on Valentine’s Day — and a stylish side bag.

Followers of the Stratford, ON native had plenty to say about his clean-shaven look on Instagram — including longtime manager Scooter Braun! “Where the hell is ricardo mustachio?? What have you done with him??? 😂” Scooter commented. Other fans were thrilled to see his fresh shaven look back! “RIP mustachio, but thank god” one wrote, while another added, “so happy you finally shaved, THANK UUUUU.”

Justin proudly rocked the ‘stash when he performed as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live alongside Quavo last weekend! “Make sure the watch the live tv debut of the great Mustachio tonight on @nbcsnl. I will be there to support him. Real friends support friends,” he hilariously tweeted, attaching a black-and-white video, prior to his appearance on Feb. 8.