Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin’s Baby Plans Revealed After The Rock Predicts They’ll Get Pregnant In 2021

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson recently predicted that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin will ‘have a baby in 2021.’ But, the happily married couple have different plans.

Justin Bieber, 26, is a proud uncle. The Yummy singer looked like a total natural holding his brand new baby niece, Iris Elle, in a series of photos he posted to Instagram on Aug. 23rd. In the pics Justin is shirtless and cradling the newborn baby in his arms. His sister-in-law, Alaia Baldwin, 27, and her husband welcomed the tiny tot on Aug. 17 and Justin and his wife Hailey Baldwin, 23, were among the first visitors. Naturally the adorable pictures got plenty of love from Justin’s fans — but it was a comment from Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, 48, that really stood out. The Jumanji: The Next Level star wrote: “This image pretty much seals the deal. Fully expect you and H to have a baby in 2021.”

Justin and The Rock have a history of teasing each other and a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the Canadian born pop singer isn’t taking this comment seriously. “They are good friends and they love trading jokes back and forth. Justin thinks he’s hilarious and appreciates the love but he’s not taking it seriously, it was purely a joke and in good fun.”

And, it turns out it isn’t just The Rock putting pressure on the couple to start making babies. “Justin and Hailey are very much aware that them having babies is on everybody’s mind,” a source close to the couple spills to HollywoodLife. “It’s almost become a running joke between them at this point because not only family and friends, but fans bring it up on a regular basis. Justin and Hailey know that they want to grow their family and have children at some point. And they’ll know when the time is right. They both love kids and love spending time with the children in their families, but they don’t let the pressure of others force them to take that next step. It’ll happen when it happens.”

As good as Justin looks practicing his dad skills, it will be a little while before they are ready to take that next step. “Hailey is already in love with her niece and is such a natural with babies in general,” says a second source. “It’s not just her sister that has a new baby either, so many people in their world are having babies right now. But Hailey isn’t there quite yet. As soon as she is though Justin will be ready because he’s really just waiting for her to feel the time is right and he’s in. But he’s 100% letting her call the shots, it’s not something he’d ever pressure her into, he’s extremely respectful of her.”

A third source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife that it may be a few years before Hailey is ready to become a mom. “Hailey and Justin would love kids and would be happy to start having their own children and family but that can wait and will wait. Hailey has been interested in being a mother but she wants that to happen when she is around 26 or 27. They are both young and have plenty of time to be a family in the future. They have a lot of living together to do that they want to enjoy. Family will happen but just not now and they aren’t looking to change their minds.”