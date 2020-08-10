Hailey Baldwin Reveals If She And Justin Bieber Have ‘Made Any Babies’ While In Quarantine Together

When the COVID-19 pandemic is over, will Hailey Baldwin come out of quarantine with a bun in her oven? The model reveals if she and hubby Justin Bieber have kept busy by getting ‘busy.’

With many assuming the COVID-19 quarantine will result in a spike in divorces and pregnancies, neither of those fates have (yet) befallen Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin). “Well, we didn’t make any babies, so, that’s that,” Hailey, 23, revealed while she, Justin, 26, and the rest of the creative team behind Justin Bieber: Seasons spoke during a panel for PaleyFest LA (presented by The Paley Center for Media.) Hailey did say that she and Justin have made the most out of lockdown, adding that they’ve “really enjoyed this time” together.

“Justin was actually supposed to be on tour right now,” said Hailey, “and it was disappointing that it had to be postponed and moved. I think that, even through the quarantine, we’re still newly married. We’ll be celebrating two years in September. But — I still feel like we’ve been enjoying our time together, getting to know each other deeper, and just …having a really fun summer, regardless of everything that’s been going on.” Justin added that this period of social isolation has been “surprisingly pretty good for us.”

“Obviously, we have compassion for those who are really struggling,” said the “Yummy” singer, “and that hurts us, but, for us, we’ve been really been able to create a deeper bond with each other, spend a lot of time with each other. Not traveling but –road-tripping.” Hailey also added that they’ve been “able to get a lot of things done that we felt like we didn’t have time for before.” That includes catching up on television. When asked what they’ve been “binging” during this time, Justin revealed that his wife has “started Vampire Diaries, and she will not stop watching it. I will not participate in that.”

It’s not hard to see why Justin and Hailey’s young marriage has thrived during the quarantine. He has filled his social media with love for his wife, referring to her as a “literal angel” in between posts of them dancing together, of them kissing, and of him serenading his wife. During a socially-distant date in Chicago, Justin shared a picture of the city’s skyline at night. “This is my view during date night,” he captioned the shot of his wife with the Windy City as her backdrop. “Wtf. I’m so blessed.”

The Biebers’ road-tripping has taken them all over the country – including Cody, Wyoming. Days after Kanye West went on a Twitter tirade, Ye shared a picture of Biebs sitting next to Damon Dash while discussing the “new spray foam wall prototypes on the YZY campus,” according to West. After this visit, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Justin and Hailey “did not reach out” immediately to Kim Kardashian about the meeting. “Justin is very turned off right now from the world and will be for the next few weeks. He’s just focused on enjoying time with his wife and unwinding and enjoying his road trip across the country right now.”