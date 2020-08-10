Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin looked hopelessly in love as they kissed and hugged during a romantic slow dance in their home. Swoon!

The honeymoon period isn’t ending anytime soon. Justin Bieber,26, and Hailey Baldwin, 23, shared the most romantic evening together at home, just because they could. The couple, who married in September 2018, lit some mood lighting cued up Pink Sweats‘ “17” to slow dance in their house and share a sweet memory.

Justin and Hailey are gazing into each others’ eyes the entire time they’re dancing, his hands resting on her hips. He twirls her, pulls her in for a big kiss, and they continue dancing as they hug. It’s just too cute. The couple shares plenty of these intimate moments on social media. Just a couple weeks earlier, they rocked their pajamas to grab food with Chance The Rapper, and Justin took the opportunity to goofily serenade Hailey with “I Will Always Love You”.

They shared a kiss through their protective face masks at the end. Justin and Hailey had stopped to see Chance, 27, when they reached Chicago on their summer road trip. During dinner one night, Justin posted a video of his gorgeous wife to Instagram. He captioned it, ““This is my view during date night. Wtf. I’m so blessed.” How sweet is that?

They shared another touching experience together just days before their at-home dance party. Both Justin and Hailey were already devout Christians, but decided to get baptized again — together, this time. Justin posted a photo to Instagram of himself and Hailey getting doused with holy water at their pastor’s pool, and captioned it, “The moment @haileybieber my wife and I got baptized together! This was one of most special moments of my life. Confessing our love and trust in Jesus publicly with our friends and family.”