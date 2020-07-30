Justin Bieber Gushes Over How ‘Blessed’ He Is To Have Hailey Baldwin In His Life On Date Night

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s summer road trip of love continues on. The pair rolled into Chicago, where he beamed about his gorgeous wife during a romantic roof-top date night.

Road tripping across the country this summer has made Justin Bieber fall even deeper in love with wife Hailey Baldwin, as if that was even possible. They’ve made their way east from the mountains and lakes of the west, and have now arrived in Chicago. The couple had a masked-up visit with pal Chance the Rapper, 27, in his hometown, before going out to a romantic dinner date together. Justin shared video minus sound while he sat across the table from Hailey, as the Chicago night skyline could be seen in the background. He gushed in the caption, “This is my view during date night. Wtf. I’m so blessed.”

It wasn’t just the view of the Windy City’s amazing architecture that was so awe inspiring. Instead it was his beautiful wife of almost two years. The model looked radiant, with flawless skin and a light layer of natural hues when it came to Hailey’s makeup. It was the perfect level of light-glam for a mid-week dinner out in the city, and the 23-year-old wore her blonde hair pulled back in a bun so that her fresh and gorgeous face was on full display.

Hailey wore a black sweater set perfect for night dining at a rooftop restaurant. It featured a knit tank with an unbuttoned cardigan over it. She donned several gold necklaces for the occasion, with an addition of a diamond chain that included a pendant which read “Bieber,” completely covered in diamonds. Hailey added small gold hoop earrings to complete her look, along with some gold rings that could be seen when she gestured with her hands while talking to Justin in the video.

The 26-year-old singer left the sound off so fans could only take in the visuals of what he was seeing over dinner. A stunning and adoring wife engaging him in conversation, smiling and showing Justin what it is like to be gazed at with so much love. No wonder he feels so “blessed.”

Chicago is the latest pit-stop for the couple after a quick layover in Cody, Wyoming on July 24, where the couple visited with old friend Kanye West, 43, on his ranch there before getting back on the road. On July 29, the Biebs shared a photo riding in a car’s backseat next to Hailey and Chance with the caption, “With the big bro,” referring to the Chicago-based rapper.

While Justin’s been able to go golfing, hiking, swim in clear mountain lakes and go picnicking with Hailey during their cross country journey, it’s so great that he’s also been able to catch up with pals along the way. Especially since a lot of music artists are hunkered down at home after COVID-19 shut down all summer (and likely all of 2020) concerts and touring plans.

In a photo Justin shared with fans on July 30, he and Hailey were back on the road after their stop in the Windy City. The couple was already back in their comfy travel clothes. Hailey wore tie-dyed sweatpants and a light blue t-shirt as she leaned against Justin, who was barefoot and shirtless, wearing an open zipped maroon hoodie. Green trees could be seen behind the couple as he captioned the photo, “So relaxed on our roadtrip .. so grateful to be making these memories with the love of my life.” Awww!!!