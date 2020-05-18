In their new episode of ‘The Biebers On Watch,’ Justin Bieber perfectly highlighted his wife, Hailey Baldwin’s, natural beauty by doing her makeup, even after admitting he had ‘no idea how to do this!’

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin are getting creative in quarantine! On May 18, the hot young couple shared the fifth episode of their Facebook series The Biebers On Watch where the “Yummy” singer, 25, got to show off his stylist skills! “I’m going to do this lady’s makeup,” Justin announced from his Toronto home, where he and Hailey are quarantining, before confessing, “I have no idea how to do this!” But his stunning model wife, 23, was right in his corner, giving him advice and helping him along the way!

“What would you think would have to be the first thing?” Hailey asked her doting hubby. “Foundation” was Justin’s immediate answer — and he was right! While applying Hailey’s foundation, Justing told his gorgeous wife, “I actually want to make you look good, I don’t want to make you look like a clown!” Hailey, of course, couldn’t have been more grateful for Justin sticking to the basics rather than trying to go crazy with each element. After foundation, Justin added concealer and blush to his wife’s face before moving on to eyeshadow. Justin went with “a little mystic” look for his lady love.

Of course, the difficult part of the process came with Hailey’s mascara. “You think you can do it?” Hailey asked Justin. The singer confidently answered “I know I can do it,” before taking the mascara wand and beginning the application to Hailey’s long lashes. “You’re good at this,” Hailey assured her husband. Well, Justin was good at it until Hailey mentioned to her love, “you got it all over my eye!” Fortunately, Justin came in with the save like quasi-professional, licking the tips of his fingers to wipe away the smudges, despite Hailey’s protestations and saying “ew” as he did it.

As Justin added the final touches of foundation to Hailey’s glowing face, he sang to himself, “blend it, blend it, gotta go and blend it,” to his wife’s total amusement. “That’s a nice makeup song,” she told the singer. Justin added the last few elements of highlighter, powder, gloss and lipstick before Hailey looked at the final product in the mirror. “It’s actually really good,” Hailey said with complete astonishment! “It’s not bad at all,” she said, before telling her husband, “that’s your new calling!” That was a wrap on the fifth episode of The Biebers On Watch! We cannot wait to see what they share from their life together next Monday at noon ET!