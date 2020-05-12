See Pic
Hollywood Life

Hailey Baldwin Wears Strapless Bikini While Lounging In A Sauna — See Pic

hailey baldwin
ROXY/SplashNews
Kim Kardashian enjoyed her summer vacation with baby Saint and North West as they all play in the sand together at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico North was joined by her baby brother for his first tropical trip in the water together as a family. Kim was having fun on the ground with the baby as she and her daughter spent some quality time together all in their summer swimwear.Mandetory mention of "Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico"Ref: SPL1336080 180816 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
Malibu, CA - Sexy Sofia Richie displays her bikini body while strolling with bf Scott Disick and a friend in Malibu. *Shot on April 24, 2020* Pictured: Sofia Richie BACKGRID USA 24 APRIL 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Sofia Richie and Scott Disick were enjoying the beach during Art Basel 2017 in Miami Beach Pictured: Sofia Richie,Sofia Richie Scott Disick Sofia RichieSofia Richie Ref: SPL1633760 061217 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Actress Jennifer Lopez seen relaxing in Miami Beach, FL. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez Ref: SPL1277134 060516 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 28 Photos.
News Writer

Hailey Baldwin broke a ‘quarantine sweat’ while enjoying the sauna in a hot new pic she shared to her Instagram account as she and her hubby, Justin Bieber, continue to quarantine in his Toronto home!

After an intense workout, it’s nice to unwind. Hailey Baldwin showed her followers how she’s taking care of her mind and body with a new post she shared to her Instagram grid on May 12! In the image, the stunning model, 23, sported a strapless red bikini that put her strong core on full display. The stunning model covered up her face with her hands, as she sweat it out in the luxurious sauna. Hailey shared with fans on her Instagram story that she was hitting the sauna after her first workout of the day, cooling down her body and giving her toned muscles a rest in the humidity. “Quarantine sweat,” she captioned the image.

Hailey’s been enjoying quite a lot of rest, relaxation, and time to focus on herself and her marriage while she and husband Justin Bieber, 26, quarantine together in Justin’s Toronto home. But after 19 months of marriage, with a number of them spent recently in quarantine, it seems as though the honeymoon phase of their marriage is starting to pass. “I think just being in each other’s space a lot and not having ways to necessarily always go do other things… it’s definitely hard sometimes,” Hailey confessed during the latest episode of the couple’s Facebook series The Biebers On Watch. “I think we probably both annoy each other a lot sometimes. I think I purposely… bother you and do things that are just like annoying. And then you bite me! So don’t even try.” Justin even admitted that sometimes he’ll surprise his beloved wife with a nerf gun attack, which Hailey described as the “ultimate annoyance.”

The couple, however, are still just as in love as ever and are sharing how their adoration for one another knows no bounds on their Facebook show. In fact, Justin adores and trusts Hailey so much that he’s entrusted her to make his skin glowing by the time they’re out of quarantine! How, you might be wondering? Well, let’s just say their love has few boundaries. “I’m super into skin care, especially because we’ve had a lot of time in this quarantine,” Hailey shared during the May 6 episode of The Biebers On Watch. “I told him that by the time we exit this quarantine he is going to have glowing, perfect skin so we are going to work on that. He has very nicely let me…you know.”

View this post on Instagram

quarantine sweat

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) on

Justin then revealed that it is Hailey who has “been pickin’ and proddin’ at my skin.” In fact, Hailey’s gone as far as to pop Justin’s pimples! “It’s not good to pick at pimples,” Hailey admitted. But even that didn’t stop Hailey from going after Justin’s blemishes. “She pops them,” Justin revealed, adding that his wife even “puts, like, serum and does masks for me — the whole thing.” Simply based on her recent ‘Gram post and fans’ newfound knowledge on the intimacies of Hailey and Justin’s marriage, the stunning model is taking care of everything in quarantine, from her mind and body to her hubby’s skin!