Hailey Baldwin Wears Strapless Bikini While Lounging In A Sauna — See Pic

Hailey Baldwin broke a ‘quarantine sweat’ while enjoying the sauna in a hot new pic she shared to her Instagram account as she and her hubby, Justin Bieber, continue to quarantine in his Toronto home!

After an intense workout, it’s nice to unwind. Hailey Baldwin showed her followers how she’s taking care of her mind and body with a new post she shared to her Instagram grid on May 12! In the image, the stunning model, 23, sported a strapless red bikini that put her strong core on full display. The stunning model covered up her face with her hands, as she sweat it out in the luxurious sauna. Hailey shared with fans on her Instagram story that she was hitting the sauna after her first workout of the day, cooling down her body and giving her toned muscles a rest in the humidity. “Quarantine sweat,” she captioned the image.

Hailey’s been enjoying quite a lot of rest, relaxation, and time to focus on herself and her marriage while she and husband Justin Bieber, 26, quarantine together in Justin’s Toronto home. But after 19 months of marriage, with a number of them spent recently in quarantine, it seems as though the honeymoon phase of their marriage is starting to pass. “I think just being in each other’s space a lot and not having ways to necessarily always go do other things… it’s definitely hard sometimes,” Hailey confessed during the latest episode of the couple’s Facebook series The Biebers On Watch. “I think we probably both annoy each other a lot sometimes. I think I purposely… bother you and do things that are just like annoying. And then you bite me! So don’t even try.” Justin even admitted that sometimes he’ll surprise his beloved wife with a nerf gun attack, which Hailey described as the “ultimate annoyance.”

The couple, however, are still just as in love as ever and are sharing how their adoration for one another knows no bounds on their Facebook show. In fact, Justin adores and trusts Hailey so much that he’s entrusted her to make his skin glowing by the time they’re out of quarantine! How, you might be wondering? Well, let’s just say their love has few boundaries. “I’m super into skin care, especially because we’ve had a lot of time in this quarantine,” Hailey shared during the May 6 episode of The Biebers On Watch. “I told him that by the time we exit this quarantine he is going to have glowing, perfect skin so we are going to work on that. He has very nicely let me…you know.”

Justin then revealed that it is Hailey who has “been pickin’ and proddin’ at my skin.” In fact, Hailey’s gone as far as to pop Justin’s pimples! “It’s not good to pick at pimples,” Hailey admitted. But even that didn’t stop Hailey from going after Justin’s blemishes. “She pops them,” Justin revealed, adding that his wife even “puts, like, serum and does masks for me — the whole thing.” Simply based on her recent ‘Gram post and fans’ newfound knowledge on the intimacies of Hailey and Justin’s marriage, the stunning model is taking care of everything in quarantine, from her mind and body to her hubby’s skin!