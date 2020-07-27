Hailey Baldwin & Shirtless Justin Bieber Snuggle During Road Trip Picnic: See More Of Their Cutest PDA Pics

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s road trip included a romantic outdoor picnic on July 26! The singer shared an adorable photo of the couple cuddling in the grass alongside a spread of delicious snacks.

Time well spent. Justin Bieber enjoyed a “lil picnic wif bae,” aka wife Hailey Baldwin on Sunday, as seen in a new photo the singer shared to Instagram. The Grammy winner, 26, and the model, 23, are pictured cuddling on a blanket alongside a spread of picnic snacks — chips with guacamole, and meats and cheeses — in the grass. It’s unclear where exactly the outing took place, as Justin and Hailey have been on a road trip across the U.S. for days.

Justin and Hailey, who wed in September of 2018, have been documenting their cross-country trip on social media. The couple has been making stops at a various scenic locations, which have included rivers and lakes, greenery and presumed farms with horses and other animals. JB’s been uploading photos with his wife throughout their journey, as well as snaps of him taking in nature’s beauty.

“A good way for me to find peace is to connect with nature,” Justin captioned an Instagram photo of horses grazing in a pasture on July 24. “Watching animals graze, clouds pass, or simply putting your feet in the grass can take you away from your anxious thoughts and get you in touch with God’s beauty,” he wrote in part.

One stop on the road trip included a visit to Kanye West‘s Wyoming ranch. The “Closed On Sunday” rapper took to Twitter on Friday, July 24 to share a photo of Justin alongside Roc-a-Fella Records co-founder Damon “Dame” Dash, who was also seen at Ye’s ranch in recent days. “DD & JB discussing the new spray foam wall prototypes on the YZY campus,” Kanye captioned the photo.

Justin has been checking in with fans throughout his getaway with Hailey. On the same day the duo enjoyed their outdoor picnic, JB shared this update with fans: “Just keepin u up to date as I rest and prepare for this next season! Really excited for this next chapter!” — That next chapter includes a 2021 world tour.

Scooter Braun, JB’s longtime friend and manager, teased the latter in a recent post on Instagram, which noted that there’s “more to come” about the tour. Hailey got fans excited when she commented under the post, writing, “ALBUU6MMM???…..,” along with a slew of eyeball emojis.